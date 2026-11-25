It’s been a bit of a bummer to see the third season of The Rings of Power slipping away so quickly. Its first four episodes dropped on Prime Video all in one night, and the rest of the season has flown by in a matter of weeks. We’re already on the cusp of the Season 3 finale, which is sure to deliver the cinematic, explosive conclusion that fans have been waiting years to see — but after that comes another wait for the next chapter in the battle for Middle-earth.

Fortunately, that wait might not be nearly as long as the two-year gaps between earlier seasons. Amazon finally has an update about the next season of The Rings of Power, which will officially keep this story on track. Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power Season 4.

Sauron is leveling up at the end of Season 3. Prime Video

Is The Rings of Power getting a Season 4?

Yes! After months of speculation, Prime Video set the record straight about the future of The Rings of Power.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video,” said Amazon’s Head of Global Television, Peter Friedlander, in a new statement. “As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team.”

Does The Rings of Power Season 4 have a release date?

There’s no concrete release date for The Rings of Power Season 4, but Amazon confirms that the new season will start filming very soon. Co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are in pre-production now, corroborating reports from The Hollywood Reporter that trickled out earlier this year. Filming will begin in Spring 2027, which puts Season 4 on target for a late 2027 premiere, at the absolute earliest. Realistically, though, we’ll probably return to Middle-earth sometime in 2028, with The Rings of Power sticking to its established release schedule.

The battle for Middle-earth has only just begun. Prime Video

What will The Rings of Power Season 4 be about?

The Rings of Power Season 3 culminates with Sauron and the forging of the One Ring, a magic conduit that will help the Dark Lord subjugate the Free Peoples of Middle-earth. For those familiar with the prologue to The Fellowship of the Ring, Sauron is now powerful enough to challenge the Armies of Elves and Men.

But Season 3 ended with Sauron surrendering to the combined forces of Pharazôn’s reunited Númenór and the Elves. This suggests that Season 4 will almost certainly be about how Sauron is taken prisoner in Númenór and manages to corrupt Pharazôn from within. And, if that’s the case, that means Season 5 will be all about the aftermath, the moments after the fall of Númenór, when the remaining Men, who form kingdoms like Gondor, have to unite with the Elves to defeat Sauron at the end of the Second Age.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.