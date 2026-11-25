The ending of The Rings of Power Season 3 didn’t conclude with a massive battle, but instead, the avoidance of several. And, in terms of twist-ending finales, this is perhaps the best season finale since the revelations of Season 1. Just as the united forces of Númenóreans and Elves were ready to take on Sauron’s diminished army of Orcs, everything changed.

But why? Why did The Rings of Power Season 3 end the way it did? Turns out, this season finale twist ending is straight from J.R.R. Tolkien, and it perfectly sets up Season 4 to give us one of the weirdest and most tragic storylines in all of the lore of The Lord of the Rings. Here’s why Season 3 of The Rings of Power ended the way it did, and why there really was no other choice but this ending.

Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 8, “The Doom of Men.”

Sauron was poised for victory, but Gandalf turned the Dark Wizard back to the light

Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) is perhaps the true hero of The Rings of Power Season 3 finale. Prime Video

Going into the final episode, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) had his army of Orcs, combined with the human armies from Rhûn, all in perfect lock-step. The thing is, Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) has made it his mission to turn Pallando, aka “The Dark Wizard” (Ciarán Hinds), back to the good side of the Istari wizarding ways. And although it really seemed like the Dark Wizard was going to become the Witch-King at one point, and even talked about having a “precious” ring, Gandalf was able to get his fellow wizard to help fight back against the darkness, which led to Pallando’s demise thanks to the sword of one of the Nazgnagôl.

While it’s tragic that Gandalf lost a wizard buddy, the net result of this was that all of the Dark Wizard’s followers dropped their weapons and decided they would rather not fight for Sauron, effectively cutting the Dark Lord’s fighting force in half. Before this moment in this episode, it was clear that Sauron outnumbered the good guys. But after this moment, Sauron was suddenly on the defensive. Or was he?

Sauron’s surrender sets up the fall of Númenór

Sauron (Charlie Vickers) seems to give up at the end of The Rings of Power Season 3. Prime Video

Because The Rings of Power adapts the events of the Second Age, which is chronicled in the appendices of The Return of the King, there are certain events that simply have to transpire in this show in order for it to make sense. Yes, infamously, The Rings of Power has added several elements and condensed aspects of the chronology, and even brought wizards into the Second Age, when really, they shouldn’t be around until the Third Age. In the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, or in the histories provided of the Second Age in the Akallabêth section of The Silmarillion, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) was not secretly in love with Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), nor were Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) separated for so long. And yet, everything about Season 3 essentially puts The Rings of Power on the path forward to syncing up with Tolkien’s canon, more or less.

And the linchpin of this point in the history of the Second Age is that Sauron gets taken prisoner by Pharazôn in Númenór, where he slowly corrupts that kingdom, eventually leading to the literal fall of the kingdom, and the island receding back into the sea.

What Does This Mean For Rings of Power Season 4?

Does that sound like a spoiler for Season 4? It almost certainly is. The reason why Sauron surrenders to Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) at the end of Rings of Power Season 3 is because it’s his only way forward in the moment. He can’t take out the superior numbers of the humans, so he knows he needs to get Númenór out of play in order to win the long game.

This is where Rings of Power did something quite smart. The internal logic of the show makes sense out of a strange blip in the canon. Sauron leaving Mordor and setting the ring aside feels nuts when you read about it in the appendices of The Lord of the Rings and in the Akallabêth section of The Silmarillion. But this Season 3 finale allowed this 100 percent canon-necessary event to make perfect sense. In Tolkien’s text, Gandalf wasn’t the indirect cause of half of Sauron’s army defecting; that’s the TV show canon. But the result is correct and book-accurate.

Sauron had to surrender at this point in the show, because otherwise, it would be confusing as to what Season 4 would even be about. But this moment, in which Sauron appears to bow to Pharazôn while smirking to himself, makes it very clear what Season 4 will be about: The fall of Númenór.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video.