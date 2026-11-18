At the beginning of The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 5, we’re seeing double. For the first time in history, the twin brother of Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is appearing in the flesh in a Lord of the Rings live-action adaptation. This is a huge, historic moment for longtime fans of the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the appearance of Elros starts to establish a pivotal turning point in Season 3.

But who is Elros anyway? Why does he look exactly like Elrond? Here’s what to know about this deep-cut Tolkien character, and why he’s so crucial to understanding the history of the Second Age in Lord of the Rings.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 5.

Elros and Elrond flashback, explained

After the opening credits, at the top of The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 5, we see Aramayo in a dual role, playing both a younger Elrond and his twin brother, Elros. This isn’t stated on screen, but what we’re seeing likely takes place toward the beginning of the Second Age. Because the timeline is condensed and a little different in Rings of Power, we don’t have to split hairs about this too much, but suffice to say this is what happens: After the defeat of Morgoth (Sauron’s old boss), the Valar (spirts/angels) gave a sect of men (humans) called “the Edain” their own island country.

In this scene in Rings of Power, when Elros and Elrond talk about “an entire island being born from the sea,” what they’re referring to is the creation of Númenor. As detailed in the appendices of The Return of the King, Elros and Elrond were given a choice as to whether to be mortal or immortal. Both twin brothers have a mixed heritage, not because they had one Elf and one human parent, but rather because their paternal grandparents — Tuor and Idril — were man and Elf.

What we see in this moment is Elros showing that he now has human ears, because he’s given up the immortal Elf way of life. Elrond says: “You’ve fallen for a mortal woman, you scoundrel.” He then asks Elros, “What’s her name?” but Elros doesn’t respond. This refers to the fact that Elros’ human wife was never actually named by Tolkien in either the appendices or The Silmarillion.

Why Elros makes Lord of the Rings history

Elrond in Rings of Power Season 2. Prime Video

Although Elros is a foundational part of the backstory of Elrond, he’s never actually appeared on screen in any adaptation of any Lord of the Rings at all. Partly, that’s because The Rings of Power is specifically set in the Second Age, whereas generally, the Second Age is simply the backstory for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. That said, even for Rings of Power, this scene is very early in the Second Age, which makes it a little like that shocking Sauron scene from Season 2, in which we saw a younger, earlier Sauron played by Jack Lowden.

In other scenes in this episode, when Sauron (Charlie Vickers) taunts Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), he’s also referencing events toward the end of the First Age and the dawn of the Second Age.

This means that while Rings of Power Season 3 is marching forward through the history of the Second Age, we’re also getting a lot of deeper history of Middle-earth, which, outside of the books, we’ve never seen before.

The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video.