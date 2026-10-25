How Annabeth Chase Changed In Percy Jackson And The Olympians

When Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced, it was hard to tell which casting reveal fans anticipated more: Percy Jackson himself or Annabeth Chase, the wise daughter of Athena who becomes his best friend and eventual love interest. The roles went to Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries, and they’ve brought the pair to life on the Disney+ series for years now.

The next season, Season 3, is the first time the third Percy Jackson book, The Titan’s Curse, has been adapted to the screen, so we’re about to see Percy and Annabeth as we’ve never seen them before. With that in mind, how has Annabeth’s character changed from book to television? The answer, surprisingly, isn’t as much as you may believe.

How Annabeth Chase Is Portrayed In The Percy Jackson Books

Annabeth’s first screen foray also changed her looks. Fox 2000 Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief, Annabeth is described as “almost exactly what I thought a stereotypical California girl would look like,” with “a deep tan and curly blonde hair.” The exception is her stormy gray eyes, which identify her as a daughter of Athena.

Beyond her appearance, she’s observant, wise, and fiercely loyal. It’s Annabeth who often comes up with plans for the main trio, and she cares deeply about doing the right thing. However, as Season 3 of the TV show starts, the fact that Percy and Annabeth are growing up — and the feelings they’re developing for each other — may get in the way of her priorities.

How Annabeth Chase Is Portrayed In The Percy Jackson Series

Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney+

Unlike Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth in the two 2010s Percy Jackson movies, Leah Sava Jeffries is actually the correct age for the character: she was 12 when she filmed Season 1, and now she’s 16 (Daddario was well into her twenties).

There are also a few physical changes: Jeffries is Black, meaning the “stereotypical California girl” image has changed somewhat, and the production chose not to give her contacts to make her eyes grey. Some fans may decry the casting as not book-accurate, but author Rick Riordan has defended the choice.

“You either are not aware, or have dismissed, Leah’s years of hard work honing her craft, her talent, her tenacity, her focus, her screen presence,” Riordan wrote on his blog in 2022. “You refuse to believe her selection could have been based on merit. Without having seen her play the part, you have prejudged her (pre + judge = prejudice) and decided she must have been hired simply to fill a quota or tick a diversity box. And by the way, these criticisms have come from across the political spectrum, right and left.”

So regardless of how Annabeth Chase may look, her character is what matters, and Leah Sava Jeffries has been excellent at reflecting that. “Once you see Leah as Annabeth, she will become exactly the way you imagine Annabeth,” Riordan wrote. Demigods come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s not changing as Percy Jackson and the Olympians enters Season 3.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians streams on Disney+.