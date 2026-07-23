Percy Jackson Season 3 Teaser Reveals The Show’s Darkest Adventure Yet

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has always tried to be the definitive adaptation of Rick Riordan’s massively popular YA series, and so far, that’s been a success. Season 1 adapted the entire first book, The Lightning Thief, based on the original Greek myth of Perseus. Season 2 adapted Sea of Monsters, which was loosely based on The Odyssey.

But in Season 3, things change in a major way. Percy is growing up, his adventures are more high-stakes than ever, and most importantly, the story is now in uncharted waters. Thankfully, the series looks like it hasn’t wavered from the original mission. With the new season only a few months away, check out the teaser for it below:

“It was my choice to hold the weight. The Titan's curse,” Percy says in the trailer while in an Atlas-like pose. “I knew the risk. But if I needed to sacrifice myself to save the world, to save my friends...was it really a choice?”

Season 3 adapts The Titan’s Curse, which follows Percy (Walker Scobell) as he must rescue Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and the goddess Artemis after they are abducted by the army of Kronos. Unlike the previous seasons that have only dealt with Greek gods, we’re now moving up one to deal with the Titans, who came before the gods.

The teaser was debuted at Percy Jackson’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where star Walker Scobell promised fans that the season will “stay true” to the book. At the panel, the cast and crew also previewed the first few minutes of the season, per Variety, which saw Thalia (Tamara Smart) and Percy battling a monster in a parking garage, before Annabeth admits to Percy that they need Thalia’s help to rescue two demigods.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is poised to be the darkest one yet. Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is bucking many TV traditions by fast-tracking its production. While there were two years between Season 1’s release in December 2023 and Season 2 in December 2025, Season 3 is set to premiere in November 2025, meaning less than a year will have passed. So forget the Stranger Things effect — these child actors actually look like they are aging appropriately.

Season 3 is different from the previous ones for more reasons than just the quick delivery. It’s also the first Percy Jackson book to not have a distinct Greek myth as source material. As a result, we get a lot of worldbuilding in this book, including the introduction of a number of new characters, including Nico di Angelo, a fan-favorite demigod son of Hades who becomes a major character with his own spinoff series.

This teaser is sure to be just the start of the rollout for Season 3, and while we may be in uncharted territory for the original story, it’s sure to be just as faithful an adaptation as the previous two seasons. It may seem impossible, but it looks like this show will find a way to outdo itself.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres November 20, 2026, on Disney+.