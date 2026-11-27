Percy Jackson and the Olympians is known for its unique takes on mythological monsters, from Furies to Cyclops, to Minotaurs and Manticores. Often, these have some sort of modern edge, but not always. In the latest pair of episodes, we see all sorts, including a Pegasus and an Iron Giant. But the most memorable monsters are the Spartoi, the skeleton zombies grown by Dr. Thorn in Episode 3, aptly titled “I Learn How To Grow Zombies.”

At first, it seems like these skeletons are just the henchmen of Dr. Thorn, aka Atlas, but once they emerge, it’s clear they are also a clever reference to one of the first big Greek mythology stories to grace the screen — and some of the greatest special effects ever.

Warning! Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episode 3 ahead!

The Spartoi as seen in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episode 3. Disney+

When the Spartoi are brought to life while Percy’s at the Smithsonian, they don’t move like the other CGI monsters we see in Percy Jackson. Instead, they move in jerky motions, almost like in an old movie. This isn’t the result of budget issues or anything; instead, it’s a deliberate homage to Jason and the Argonauts, the iconic 1963 retelling of the Greek myth directed by Don Chaffey.

Famously, the special effects were created by special effects legend Ray Harryhausen. For the scene where Jason fends off seven different skeleton warriors, Harryhausen blended the live-action footage with stop-motion animation to create a final product that looked incredibly believable, especially for the time. The only real tell was the strange, jerky motions created by the stop-motion technique.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episode 3 pays homage to Ray Harryhausen with the design of the Spartoi. Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Harryhausen unfortunately passed away in 2013, but his mark on the world of special effects is obvious, inspiring filmmakers like George Lucas and Edgar Wright. Percy Jackson’s homage is just the latest in a litany of ways he changed the way movies and TV shows are made.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians may take place in a separate world, but it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It’s not only redefining how we think about Greek myth, but also redefining the previous movies and TV shows that have depicted the stories, from The Odyssey to even the previous Percy Jackson movies. Just because this is a new version of the show doesn’t mean that it has to create new versions of the monsters it includes. Just as Percy looks up to the gods and the heroes of the past, so do the designs nod towards what came before.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.