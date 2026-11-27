When the cast was announced for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one name was everywhere: Nico Di Angelo, the young boy who becomes a fan favorite and eventually a protagonist on his own merits. But at first, he’s not alone. In the first two episodes of Season 3, Percy and friends rescue Nico and his sister Bianca from their military school and bring them to Camp Half-Blood, where — just like Percy — Bianca is chosen for a quest right when she arrives.

Unfortunately, there’s a heartbreaking reason the fandom got more excited about the casting for Nico and Bianca, and we learn just what that reason is by the end of the episode. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s the shock to the system this show needed.

Warning! Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episode 4, “I Visit the Junkyard of the Gods,” ahead!

Percy and co. have to take down a massive robot in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episode 4.

After a visit from Aphrodite, Percy obtains a key to Ares’ junkyard, a place full of random projects and artifacts. Together with Grover, Bianca, Thalia, and Zoë, Percy makes his way to the Junkyard, where they see a prototype of Talos, an old creation of Ares. Talos is a giant automaton, but he should remain dormant as long as nobody steals anything. Unfortunately, Bianca pockets a figurine for Nico, accidentally awakening the Talos prototype.

With some help from Tyson, who has been hammering away in the forges, the gang realizes the best way to disable the prototype is for someone to climb into the robot itself. Bianca volunteers for the mission and manages to climb up and disable it. However, the robot eventually falls to the ground, fatally crushing Bianca.

In a heartbreaking scene, she passes away in front of her friends, with the assurance that she would have made a great Hunter from Zoë. Just like that, a character who seemed to be a new series regular becomes a casualty.

Bianca found a sense of belonging from Artemis’ Hunters. Disney+

It’s a shocking move for those who haven’t read the books. Even though the season premiered only a week ago, we’re already halfway through the eight episodes, and this is a major inflection point for the rest of the stories. This may be a series meant for younger viewers, but just like Percy, they are growing up and realizing just how high-stakes these missions are.

It may just be another chapter in this story, but this could become the point of no return for the show as a whole. It’s likely that from now on, the plot will be darker, the stakes will be higher, and just as the Oracle suggested, not everyone is going to get out alive.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.