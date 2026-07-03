Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Percy Jackson Season 3

If the 2000s gave us some of the best children’s media of the century, then the 2010s spent a lot of time trying and failing to adapt them to the big screen. Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender got a much-derided live-action remake in 2010, as did the first book in Rich Riordan’s seminal YA series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Those films both live on as a black mark in their respective fandoms, a sign of everything that shouldn’t be done with a beloved property. After 10 years, both franchises are trying again — and while Netflix’s Avatar reboot is proving how hard it is to shake old habits, Disney’s Percy Jackson remake has become the paragon of adaptations done right.

After two solid seasons, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has more than lived up to expectations. And with three books left in the mainline series to adapt, the adventures of its title hero (played by Walker Scobell) are only just beginning. Here’s everything we know about the next season of Percy Jackson, from its potential release date to the new characters joining the fray.

Is Percy Jackson Season 3 happening?

Yes, it is. In fact, it’s already well underway. Percy Jackson was renewed for a third season in 2025, and filming for Season 3 wrapped early in 2026. According to the show’s official social media page, it’ll return with new episodes “later this year.”

Percy Jackson fans also got a surprise first look at the new season in a mid-credits tease attached to the Season 2 finale. In it, Percy and his trusted friend, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), are standing awkwardly together during a dance. After a beat of silence, Annabeth takes Percy by the hand and leads him onto the dance floor. Their relationship will progress big time in Season 3, and this first dance is just the tip of the iceberg.

Does Percy Jackson Season 3 have a release date?

There’s no official word on when Percy Jackson Season 3 will premiere on Disney+, but it will most likely follow the same pattern as previous seasons. Its first season premiered just before Christmas in 2023, while Season 2 debuted on Disney+ on December 10. It’s safe to assume that Season 3 will premiere sometime in December 2026.

What will Percy Jackson Season 3 be about?

Percy’s next adventure will send him on a quest to rescue Annabeth — and face another Titan. Disney

Season 3 of Percy Jackson will adapt the third book in Riordan’s series, The Titan’s Curse. It’s a much darker chapter of Percy’s adventures at Camp Half-Blood, pitching our hero on a quest to rescue the missing Greek deity Artemis. When Annabeth disappears during a routine recruitment mission gone awry, Artemis sets off to rescue her — only to be captured by Atlas, the Titan who holds up the sky. Percy teams up with his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri), the recently resurrected Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), the Hunters of Artemis, and two new, very powerful demigods to uncover yet another godly conspiracy and save their friends.

As Kronos, the father of the Greek pantheon, gains more power, Percy will also have to reckon with the “Great Stirring.” Monsters and beasts that were previously lost to time are returning to wreak havoc on the mortal world — and there’s also the matter of the Great Prophecy, which foretells the destruction of Olympus and is coming ever closer to fruition.

Who is in the cast for Percy Jackson Season 3?

As most of the Percy Jackson cast emerged from the Sea of Monsters unscathed, we can expect the following actors to return in Season 3:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

The show’s host of Greek gods will be making a return in the season, as well. Expect some familiar faces in Chiron (Glynn Turman), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Zeus (Courtney B. Vance), Ares (Adam Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Athena (Andra Day), and Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon).

Camp Half-Blood welcomes two new demigods: Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie). Disney

Season 3 will also feature plenty of exciting new additions to the pantheon. Here are all the new faces from The Titan’s Curse set to join the series:

Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo, a powerful young demigod of mysterious origin

Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo, Nico’s older sister

Dafne Keen as Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt

Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, God of the Sun

Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, leader of the Hunters of Artemis

Holt McCallany as Atlas, Titan of Endurance

Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Queen of Olympus

Jennifer Beals as Demeter, Goddess of the Harvest

David Costabile as Dr. Thorn

Jesse L. Martin as Frederick Chase, Annabeth’s father

What about Rachel Elizabeth Dare?

Camp Half-Blood’s future Oracle might not appear in Percy Jackson Season 3. Rick Riordan

The Titan’s Curse introduces a whole lot of fan favorites, but one that book fans are still clamoring to see has yet to be cast in Percy Jackson. That’s Rachel Elizabeth Dare, the eccentric mortal who becomes instrumental to Percy’s adventures in future books. Though she has a very small part to play in The Titan’s Curse, it’s hard to imagine this story unfolding without even an introduction to the character. That said, Rick Riordan — who serves as a producer on the show — might have cast doubt on any appearance from Rachel in Percy Jackson Season 3.

Riordan spoke about the logistics of casting an actress to play Rachel in a Q&A on Goodreads. “Even in the book Titan’s Curse, Rachel’s one scene is a ‘blink and you miss it’ cameo,” Riordan wrote. “To cast a cameo in a show is one thing. To cast a cameo for an actor in one season and then hope you can get the same actor for a guest star or some other level of participation a year later (or more) in the next season can be really tricky and complicated with schedules, contracts, budgets, etc.”

Rachel’s cameo in The Titan’s Curse isn’t exactly “blink, and you miss it,” but Riordan’s sentiment still kinda makes sense. That most of the Percy Jackson cast is comprised of young actors — most of whom are still growing — might have something to do with his hesitation, too. “If I have to choose between getting a fantastic actor when they are actually needed for a lot of screen time rather than scrambling to cast a cameo appearance one season and hoping it works out for future seasons, I’d rather wait and do it right,” Riordan added. Fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Rachel make her way into live-action — but then again, Riordan dropped this update when scripts for Season 3 were still being written, so there’s a chance that the creative team found a way to make her cameo work.

Will there be a Percy Jackson Season 4?

Percy Jackson has not yet been renewed for Season 4, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Riordan and his team have reportedly begun developing scripts for a fourth season — which would cover the fourth book in his Percy Jackson series, Battle of the Labyrinth — but there’s been no official renewal just yet.

Ideally, Disney will make the announcement sooner rather than later: Season 3 got the green light before Season 2 had even premiered on Disney+, and that allowed the series to shorten the gap between seasons. As the battle for Olympus is finally, truly heating up, the last thing anyone wants is another two-year delay. Percy Jackson is finally finding its momentum, so let’s hope it gets to keep the ball rolling.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+.