Yellowjackets Season 4 Trailer Completely Changes The Timeline

Final seasons are usually high-stakes, but there’s no pressure like the final season of a mystery box show, a show that focuses on the big questions and loose ends that will, hopefully, be resolved eventually. That’s the situation faced by Yellowjackets, the Showtime survival series that drops its fourth and final season in only a few weeks.

Now we have the final trailer for the new season, and it introduces a new method to make sure no plotline is left behind: a third timeline, straddling the two that we saw before. Check out that trailer below.

This trailer shows a lot of what we saw teased before, like the scenes bringing the team back to the plane wreckage, the clips of Melissa speaking to the press, and the statue of the late great team captain Jackie Taylor. But this trailer mainly focuses on the new addition in this season: an in-between setting.

For the entirety of the show, Yellowjackets has been set across two timelines: one, in the wilderness during the 19 months the team was stranded, and another showing the survivors in the present day. Season 4, however, appears to be doing things a little differently. While we still see bits from the present day and the wilderness, there’s a third continuity to follow: the one immediately after the team is rescued, showing how they reintegrate into society. How will they deal with their newfound fame? Who is able to leave the wilderness behind, and who slips into some bad habits?

What’s scarier, the Canadian wilderness in the winter or the cafeteria after over a year stranded? Showtime

This is huge. Previously, we’ve seen how the team made certain pacts and agreements about what they’ll never reveal, and it seems like this happened right as they were rescued. Also, we still don’t have any explanation for the few remaining Yellowjackets who don’t appear in the present day, so that could be addressed there.

Most of this trailer is narrated by Taissa, speaking at an assembly at their high school. “When you wish for something for so long, and then it actually happens, you’re never really prepared,” she says. “More than anything, we survived because of love.” If by that you mean how often you loved to hunt, murder, and eat your classmates, then sure.

Yellowjackets has a tall task ahead of it, stitching together every mystery and question from the past three seasons. Is the wilderness really supernatural? Who is after them in the present? Why is there a random shot of adult Tai in a diner waitress outfit in this trailer? That’s a lot of answers to give, but there are ten whole episodes coming to do it in.

Yellowjackets Season 4 premieres November 20 on Paramount+ with Showtime.