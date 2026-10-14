Yellowjackets started as a word-of-mouth success on Showtime. Since then, it’s grown its sprawling mystery over two additional seasons, with Season 3 finally showing the survivors a path back home. But with the reveal that Season 4 will be the show’s final season, the pressure is on to wrap things up. Can this final batch of episodes explain what’s really in the Wilderness? And what will happen to the remaining characters in the present?

Now, a trailer for Yellowjackets Season 4 gives us our first hint of how it will all turn out. Check it out below:

Under the haunting strains of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” we see teen survivors Tai, Nat, Travis, Misty, Lottie, Vicky, Shauna, and Van being interviewed on camera. It’s clearly right after their rescue, as Shauna is still covered in cuts and bruises. Unfortunately, the sins of what they saw and did in the forest still follow them, as shots of them back in New Jersey are interrupted by glimpses of a lifeless Mari, who was revealed to be the “pit girl” from the Season 1 cold open.

“So what does it feel like to be home?” Jeff asks his future wife, Shauna. “It doesn’t,” she responds. In another shot, we see Shauna wandering the highway at night, making it clear her adjustment is especially rocky. But we also see other characters’ coping mechanisms — Travis looking up at a picture of Jesus, Van at the movies, and Lottie being visited by her parents, presumably after her treatment.

The teaser ends where the entire show started: in the pit. But this time, Lottie and Shauna are in it, and Shauna rocks a giant, swollen eye that matches her injuries after her rescue. Whatever’s happening there, it happened not long before the team returned.

What happens when the surviving Yellowjackets have to return to civilization after what they did in the forest? Showtime

There’s clearly a lot going on this season that’s not shown in the trailer. For example, this final chapter includes an expanded cast, including June Squibb, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, and Dulé Hill, as well as returning guest stars Hilary Swank and Elijah Wood (the latter of whom does appear in the trailer).

Yellowjackets has been hailed as the return of the mystery box show, but as any disappointed Lost fan can tell you, a mystery box is only as good as its finale. This series has quite the story to wrap up, one involving a blood-red river, Lottie’s ability to see the future, and that strange symbol that comes up again and again. That’s a lot of loose ends to tie up in eight episodes, so the stakes are high when Season 4 arrives next month.

Yellowjackets premieres November 20 on Showtime/Paramount+.