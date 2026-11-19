Yellowjackets is a classic TV success story. After it premiered in 2021, it slowly amassed a word-of-mouth following until it became one of the most talked-about TV shows of the year. It seemed like showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson would get what they wanted: five years to tell a twisting, possibly surreal, mystery box show that straddles two very different eras.

Alas, that wasn’t to be. With Season 4, premiering Friday, November 20 on Paramount+ with Showtime, the story is wrapping up with 10 fascinating episodes that go above and beyond in every way possible. While it’s still too early to call it a modern classic, a well-crafted finale could catapult it into TV history. Regardless, it’s a triumph.

Yellowjackets Season 4 expands to three different storylines: before, during, and after rescue. Showtime

Yellowjackets Season 4 picks up with the moment fans have waited for since the beginning: the arrival of the surviving Yellowjackets back home, for better or for worse. For some, the return is everything they could have wanted, but for others, the Wilderness haunts them. But that’s not the only stressor. Transitioning back to normal life and society is difficult, but adding in a collective secret and possible supernatural forces is a whole other soccer game.

Meanwhile, in the present, we’re basically down to four survivors: Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Tai (Tawny Cypress), and Melissa (Hilary Swank). Melissa is a new addition to the group, as she had faked her own disappearance and lived by a pseudonym for many years. Now, though, she’s back in the spotlight, taking control of her own narrative before Shauna can. Shauna has enough to deal with, though. Since the end of Season 3, her life has basically fallen apart, and she’s trying to piece it back together and find some friends still.

Added to this mix is a new storyline, before the rescue even happens. It’s in this one that we get the mythology that has made Yellowjackets so acclaimed, plus the murderous feminine rage that thrums throughout. With rescue on the way, everyone involved has to establish their story going forward, the secrets we saw them carry in the present storyline for three seasons now. Curiously, though, not everyone who hears that rescue is coming will make it back to school, and that just makes the Wilderness scarier.

Season 4 of Yellowjackets really leans into the surreal in this last chapter. Showtime

Each of these three threads has to share a single season of TV, but it works surprisingly well. The present storyline especially revels in the finality of it all, often dipping into the surreal with dream sequences, returning ghosts, sacred rituals, and even some David Lynch references. Yellowjackets’ greatest strength has always been its sense of identity, and in this final chapter, all the stops can be pulled out. By the time you reach Episode 8, there are events that would seem shocking to the Season 1 viewer but it feels perfectly natural here.

However, there’s one big blind spot here. Showtime only provided eight of the ten episodes for review, so the actual finale — how the show manages to land the plane, if that’s not too on the nose — is still a mystery. Because Yellowjackets has always been a mystery thriller, the stakes of the finale are even higher than usual. If done well, then this show could stand alongside Lost and The Leftovers in the Hall of Fame of “mystery box” shows. If done poorly, all those intriguing details from before will look like nonsense in retrospect.

Aptly, the fate of this show, like the characters themselves, is up to the ether. Until those two episodes are released, we won’t know its true legacy, but so far, all signs point to success.

Yellowjackets Season 4 premieres Friday, November 20 on Paramount+ with Showtime.