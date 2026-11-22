Yellowjackets is finally back, and this time, they’re going to land the plane. In the Showtime series’ fourth and final season, we’ll see how the story of Shauna, Misty, Tai, and all their teammates actually resolves, both in the 1990s storyline and in the present-day one.

Season 4’s premiere episode appeared to be just par for the course for this series, but in its final few scenes, it revealed this season as a whole will be different. It’s a risky move, but it could mean we’ll get the satisfying finale we’ve been waiting five years for.

Warning! Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 4, Episode 1 ahead!

Yellowjackets’ fourth and final season brings the remaining characters back home, but that’s just the start of their problems. Showtime

Yellowjackets Season 3 ended on a surprisingly hopeful note for such a dour show. In the wilderness, Nat (Sophie Thatcher) manages to repair the researchers’ satellite phone and takes it up a cliff to get a signal. The season ended right as someone picked up, signaling we’re moving into the home stretch.

Every single other season premiere of Yellowjackets began with a time skip, so it’s not surprising when Season 4 starts with a highly anticipated event: the return of the girls to civilization, and the reunion with their families. For almost the entire episode, it looked like this is where the past storyline would pick up. But in the final moments of the episode, we flash even further back to immediately after the Season 3 finale, with Nat telling her fellow survivors that help was on the way.

What’s more, because of the trailers, we know this is a change that will carry throughout the entire season. Instead of the two timelines we saw before, one in the Wilderness and one in the present, we now have three: one in the Wilderness, one in the present, and one in between the two, immediately after the rescue.

This season will also show the time in the Wilderness between making contact and getting rescued. Showtime

This is a risky move, as it turns the story into even more of a juggling act with three plates to keep spinning instead of just two. But it’s also essential to telling the story entirely, as there’s a lot about the rescue we still need to learn, like what happened to the girls who were there when Nat made the call but gone when they went back to New Jersey? How did they hide all evidence of what they did from future explorers and researchers? Will we ever figure out the cause of the Wilderness’ spirit interfering with the survivors? If we just stuck with the time skip, we would never know.

Three storylines for one show may be pretty claustrophobic, but it’s what Yellowjackets needs to nail its ending. Much like its survival supernatural thriller predecessor Lost introduced flash-forwards, Yellowjackets is introducing the ultra-flashback, and it might just be its secret weapon.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.