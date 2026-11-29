It’s difficult to nail down the villain of Yellowjackets. When it began, it seemed like someone — or something — was hunting them, but as the seasons evolved, different survivors took on that role, like Misty, Lottie, and, finally, Melissa. Melissa had the villain origin story all laid out, as the survivor who faked her own disappearance and restarted a life with Alex, the only daughter of Helen, the frog researcher who encountered the group in the wilderness.

In the final season, the shocking return of Melissa is resolved in the funniest way imaginable, but it’s actually the work of a secret mastermind. Here’s how.

Warning! Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2 ahead!

After Shauna found her, Melissa was forced to reveal her true identity to everyone, even the press. Showtime

So far in Season 4 of Yellowjackets, everyone has been dealing with the fallout of the Season 3 finale, where Melissa was exposed after years of hiding as “Kelly.” It seemed like Shauna had all the power, but just then, it all crumbled away. Jeff cut her off from their joint account, and Melissa rang her doorbell, introducing herself to “the new neighbors.” As Shauna asks what she’s done, we see a van from a TV station drive by in the background.

Now, in Episode 2 of the final season, we see exactly what Melissa’s plan is: to expose herself before Shauna ever gets the chance to. We get to see her TV interview as Tai, Shauna, and Misty watch it. Even though she’s the first Yellowjacket to actually speak to the press, she doesn’t reveal any of the dark, cannibalistic secrets. Instead, she just explains her reasoning for hiding and the coincidence that she fell in love with the daughter of the woman who led to their rescue. Notably, it’s not the whole truth — she claims they never met Alex’s mom, when really she was a major part of the team’s final moments and had a close relationship with Melissa.

Teen Melissa faked her own suicide and disappeared to Helen’s hometown. Showtime

Shauna immediately sees this interview as a threat, but Tai points out why it’s a smart move: the spotlight is more on them than ever, so they can’t do anything super sneaky without alerting someone. Shauna has gone from holding all the cards to being completely at a loss, and Melissa has changed from the survivor hiding in the shadows to the center of what looks to be a love story for the ages.

For decades now, Melissa has used anonymity as her security blanket, a way to get the heat off of her and allow her to keep her normal life. But now that Shauna’s in on her secret, the opposite is true: the more people who hear about her story and the more attention that’s put on her, the more she’s protected from the ire of her teammates. It’s a strange way to stay protected, but at this point, it’s her only option.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime on Paramount+.