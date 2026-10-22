2026’s Most Audacious Stephen King Adaptation Just Got A Season 2

Mike Flanagan is not afraid of a big swing when he adapts the work of his idol Stephen King. He’ll include a five-minute dance break in The Life of Chuck, cast the same people over and over, and twist and change the source material so it fits his vision. But Carrie took this tendency to new heights by basically completely changing the ending of one of Stephen King’s most famous novels and leaving Carrie White’s journey open for more adventures.

Now, Amazon has officially renewed the series for Season 2, meaning we’ll actually get to see how this risky strategy played out. But now that Carrie’s out of source material, where does her story go from here? Check out the announcement video below:

Carrie, is, notoriously, a one-off story that ends with Carrie, Margaret White, and plenty of high school students dying. The 1976 movie ended with a hand jutting out of a grave, but that was done more as a jumpscare than as a sequel hook. But Flanagan’s series ended with Margaret White surviving long enough to be interviewed by a secret society, and Carrie driving off into the sunset with her astral-projecting friend Emaline.

This big change was actually foreshadowed when Flanagan himself said he imagined three seasons for the show as a whole, a statement he clarified to Inverse. “I think we are very eagerly waiting to see how this season is received, but we did absolutely know that there was so much potential for the story to continue if that was the way that it wanted to go,” he said. “I’m very hopeful that there would be an opportunity for that, but that hasn’t been my priority. And if this is the end of Summer H. Howell’s tenure as Carrie White, I wanted to send her off into the world. We thought she deserved that.”

Thankfully, it’s not the end of this version of Carrie, but this announcement does introduce a bunch of questions. What should Carrie do next, without any book to base her life off of? Could we see Flanagan adapt another King work and insert Carrie into it, akin to how he followed The Haunting of Hill House with The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Carrie’s story will apparently continue beyond her action-packed prom night. Amazon Prime Video

One thing that is likely to change is the release structure. Amazon Prime has a pattern of doing an all-at-once, binge-style release for Season 1 before graduating to weekly releases in Season 2 and beyond. This was true of Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher, so why wouldn’t it be true of Carrie too?

Carrie may have divided its audience with its odd ending, but at least now audiences can see how this big swing will actually play out. Season 2 will prove, for better or for worse, if Carrie has the staying power to go beyond her original story.

Carrie Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.