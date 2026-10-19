Will There Be A Crystal Lake Season 2? The Creator Has "Ideas" Already

Prequels’ futures are decided by their scope. If it’s like The Phantom Menace and flashes way back, then there can be a whole movie trilogy and multiple animated series between that and the original trilogy. However, if it’s like Rogue One, there’s no wiggle room at all, because it ends exactly where A New Hope begins.

So when the NBC prequel series Crystal Lake ended with a whole eight years before the events of the original Friday the 13th movie, it was clear that there’s room for a possible Season 2. Apparently, the showrunner is already planning for such a possibility.

Pamela Voorhees’ descent into madness is shown in Crystal Lake Season 1. Peacock

Warning! Spoilers for Crystal Lake Season 1 Episode 8 ahead!

Crystal Lake ended pretty much exactly where the first movie ended: with serial murderer Pamela Voorhees on the loose, inspired by her rage over losing her son Jason. However, this time we know that Pamela was aware that Jason survived. While she may not need to avenge him, she’s clearly still mentally affected by how he was treated — this series also revealed Jason was the result of scientific experiments involving radiation.

With all this in mind, what else could possibly happen in a future season of Crystal Lake? Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane already has some ideas. “Obviously, it’s not just Pam’s story; it’s Crystal Lake, so you have all of the peripheral characters who are interesting to me,” Kane told Deadline. “You have the opportunity for this to be more of a Twin Peaks-y kind of vibe, with Ralph and with Dorf and Trudy and all of those characters. There’s a lot more to get into with them. But obviously, the nexus is always gonna be Pam and Jason and their story.”

How will Pam’s newly-revealed backstory change how the show views the original movie’s events. Peacock

Apparently, this means that anything is on the table going forward, including even overlapping into the events of Friday the 13th itself, sidestepping the big prequel problem completely. “It wouldn’t happen in a second season,” Kane clarified. “There’s more story to tell, for the residents of Crystal Lake and to the extent that Linda wants to continue the journey with us, with Pam. So, we’ll see.”

So with time, Crystal Lake would eventually overlap with its source material, but that’s doable. The Clone Wars eventually covered the events of the Star Wars prequels just fine. In fact, it would be fascinating to see the events from the first movie from her perspective. Hopefully, we’ll get enough seasons to truly see where Pam’s head is at before she loses it entirely.

Crystal Lake is now streaming on Peacock.