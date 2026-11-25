Saying writer and director Mike Flanagan is prolific would be an understatement. Netflix’s long-time miniseries maven recently moved to Amazon Prime, where he created his latest Stephen King adaptation: a season-long retelling of Carrie. But as her infamous prom transpired, it became obvious that her story wasn’t ending where we thought it would. Unlike in the book and movie, Carrie survives the ordeal and rides off into the sunset in search of more adventures.

At the time, Flanagan couldn’t say much about his plans for the future. “We had to end this so that if the last frame of video in Episode 8 is the last time we ever see this version of Carrie, that had to work,” Flanagan told Inverse back in October. But now the series has been renewed for Season 2, and he’s opening up about his plans.

In conversation with Empire, Flanagan discussed the show’s future. “I always saw it as three seasons," Flanagan said. "We're moving full speed ahead into Season 2 right now." He also defended his choice to keep Carrie alive, explaining how this version of the character needed a longer story.

Mike Flanagan turned Carrie from a standalone story into a multi-season saga. Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“A lot of the decisions we made were in contemplating what her life would be driving away from that incident, and what she could and couldn't live with, and who she would be on the other side of that," Flanagan said. "As Carrie's perspective of the world changes and gets bigger and darker, as she gets out of Chamberlain, the show will adjust accordingly. The show's always been, to me, defined by Carrie's perspective. I think the character, especially in [actor Summer H. Howell’s] hands, deserves that continued experience."

While King’s book kept things straightforward, Amazon’s Carrie explored more than just high school bullying and feminine rage. It explored social media's impact on the story, delved into the irate parents who took Margaret White’s side, and, most notably, introduced a secret cabal of women with supernatural powers who become major players in the final episode.

All of these elements stretched Carrie into a TV season’s worth of story, and now Flanagan will get at least one more season to dive deeper into this world. According to Flanagan, he just recently turned in the script for Season 2’s first episode, and production should start next year, so we’ll find out what lies ahead for Carrie soon enough.

Carrie Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.