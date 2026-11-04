We Finally Know When Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

The early 2020s were very, very good for fans of elevated, adult-focused animation. From Scavenger’s Reign to Star Wars Visions and Blue Eye Samurai, the art form experienced a major boom at the top of the decade. And though there’s seemingly not as much to look forward to these days, Netflix is still surprisingly supportive of its boldest shows.

It took three years, but Blue Eye Samurai is finally continuing the story of Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine). In Season 1, we followed the mixed-race martial artist as she skulked across Edo-era Japan, concealing her true identity as a woman while hunting for the white man who assaulted her mother. Though she’s encountered two of the four men she suspects might be her father, she’s got a long way to go before her thirst for revenge is quenched. A small setback at the end of Season 1 paved the way for a much bigger adventure in Season 2 — which now has an official release date. Here’s everything we know about Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, from its premiere date to the cast members joining the show.

Mizu heads across the Pond in the new season of Blue Eye Samurai. Netflix

What is the Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 release date?

Yes, there is. With its first teaser, Netflix revealed that Blue Eye Samurai would premiere in January 2027. Now we know exactly when: All six episodes of Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be available to stream on January 19, 2027.

Is there a trailer for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

Netflix dropped its first official teaser for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 in August 2026. It teased Mizu’s perilous journey to London, which pits her and an ill-fated crew against a ruthless storm. We get a few more glimpses of the path ahead in Netflix’s release date announcement for the new season, which you can watch below.

What is the plot of Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

When last we saw Mizu, she had cornered Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), one of four white men she believes might be her deadbeat dad. She was all-too-ready to murder him, bringing her to the halfway point of a long-festering revenge plot — when Abijah offered to help her find her other two potential fathers. The catch: they’re both allegedly in London.

Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the co-creators of Blue Eye Samurai, teased what awaits Mizu in England. “London in 1657 had a thriving culture of illicit activity, something that fittingly parallels our story of Japan,” they told Tudum. “Mizu will have to navigate this dark underbelly amid a puritanical society that persecuted women as witches, closed bars and theaters, and even outlawed Christmas... For the first time, she’ll have to confront what it’s like to stand out as Asian in a sea of white faces. And then find out what it means to be a woman during one of the most oppressive times in English history.”

Who is in the cast of Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

Alongside the new season’s official release date, Netflix also announced three new characters joining the series:

Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet

Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando

Sherry Cola as Kuma

Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola join the cast of Blue Eye Samurai. Netflix

This trio will join a handful of returning cast members. Here’s the full cast list for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2:

Maya Erskine as Mizu

Brenda Song as Akemi

Darren Barnet as Taigen

Masi Oka as Ringo

Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler

George Takei as Seki

as Seki Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as the Swordmaker

Randall Park as Heiji Shindo

Stephanie Hsu as Ise

Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji

Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi

Mark Dacascos as Chiaki

Will there be a Blue Eye Samurai Season 3?

Yes, Noizumi and Green have plans for another season of Blue Eye Samurai — but it will be the show’s last. “From our first episode, we knew how Mizu’s journey would eventually end — we just never knew whether we’d be lucky enough to have the chance to get her there.”

Mizu’s story will reach an epic conclusion in 2028. There’s no official release date for the final season, but it’s nice to know that such a massive show will get the chance to wrap up on its own terms.