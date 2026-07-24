The Rings of Power Season 3 Trailer Finally Reveals The Origins Of The One Ring

Elves may be eternal, but even five years can change a lot for them. In the five years since the end of The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has fled to Mordor with the nine rings of power, where he finally sets about crafting the One Ring that kicks off the central conflict in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings saga. But the Elves have been doing more than picking their wounds from Sauron’s for the past five years. The end of Season 2 saw Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and the other survivors of Sauron’s siege on Eregion find their way to beautiful valley that would become Rivendell.

Now, with the upcoming third season of The Rings of Power, we can finally see the forces of good and evil — all finally revealed to each other — gear up for battle. But will there be more trouble down the road, with new faces like Celeborn (Jamie Cambell Bower) and the Nazgnagôl joining the fray? We’ll have to see in the first official Season 3 trailer below.

“Now is the mighty hour come...” declares Sauron, as he prepares to forge the One Ring. The trailer teases Sauron’s rise to power, as he sends armies to scour Middle-earth, forcing the Elves, Dwarves, and Men to go on the defensive. And it looks bleak for everyone, including Galadriel, who seems to be on the verge of reuniting with her long-missing husband Celeborn, looking pretty worse for wear. Empire had previously revealed that Celeborn will return, to bring a greater degree of romance to the show (and presumably add an interesting wrinkle to the turbulent dynamic between Galadriel and Sauron).

There are also glimpses at the Dwarves (Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete) enduring some dark times; the proto-Ringwraiths, the Nazgnagôl; as well as Gandalfi, now properly “the wizard we all love from Tolkien’s writings,” according to actor Daniel Weyman. And of course there’s Sauron himself, who seems to have gone back to his dark locks that he rocked as Halbrand, and embraced his role as the Dark Lord, now urging some ambitious Men to join his side.

At San Diego Comic-Con, where the trailer premiered, the team also revealed three more exciting casting announcements: Eddie Marsan as King Durin IV’s older brother Thrain; Andrew Richardson as Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother, Anarion; Adam Young as Marnûkh, a mysterious Orc; and Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog.

Here is the synopsis for The Rings of Power Season 3:

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory — Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth — Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike — must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life...

With The Rings of Power well and truly on its way to completing its five-season plan, it seems like showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are bringing the series closer and closer to Tolkien’s creations as we know them. It looks to be an action-packed season that will bring us closer and closer to the events that we know from Lord of the Rings.

The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres on Prime Video November 11.