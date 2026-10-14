When Paramount first announced the continuation of the Avatar saga with Avatar: Seven Havens, the new series was plagued by the constant threat of an untimely leak. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender had already been leaked in its entirety, and the same hackers claimed they would do the same with episodes of Seven Havens. Paramount seemed eager to get ahead of that; with two seasons of Seven Havens completed and 26 episodes to think about, that instinct made plenty of sense. The studio nearly released both seasons of Seven Havens simultaneously on Paramount+, which would have given Avatar fans more content than they’d had in years, but also might have squandered a good thing too soon.

Fortunately, Paramount seems to have reinforced its firewalls, because Seven Havens has settled into a far more traditional release schedule. Its first season is dropping in weekly batches on Paramount+, while Season 2 will come a bit further down the line. A new sense of confidence surrounds the show now: at this year’s New York Comic-Con, the Seven Havens team even revealed that the adventures of Avatars Pavi and Nisha will continue beyond Season 2. Here’s everything we know about Seven Havens’ future.

Will there be more seasons of Avatar: Seven Havens?

Seven Havens will get the full four-season treatment. Paramount+

Yes, Avatar: Seven Havens will continue beyond its first season. Its second season is already completed, but Avatar Studios is taking advantage of that head start and producing two more seasons. Paramount announced that Books 3 and 4 of Seven Havens are now in the works. Pavi and Nisha’s story has only just begun — and according to co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, an epic adventure awaits the twin Avatars down the line.

“We’ve been working on Books 3 and 4 for a bit, so yeah, we’re glad they were able to announce it,” DiMartino told GamesRadar+ at NYCC. “When we came back to do the movie [Avatar Aang] and these shows, we went back to what we’re naturally drawn to, which is this big epic story [told] over multiple seasons. So that’s our goal.”

Unlike the last Avatar show the team created, The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens has the benefit of a longer lead time. Korra was originally conceived as a one-and-done limited series; when Konietzko and DiMartino got the chance to continue Korra’s story, they did so more or less on the fly. With Seven Havens, however, the team seems to know exactly how this tale will end.

“Whether or not they gave us the seasons, we knew where we were going,” producer Sehaj Sethi told GamesRadar. “We weren’t going to adjust that depending on whether or not they gave us one, two, or four seasons.”

When does Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 premiere?

The Avatar showrunners have an “epic” ending planned for Pavi and Nisha. Paramount+

Though Books 3 and 4 were already kind of in the works, it may be years before those seasons are ready to air on Paramount+. But what about Book 2, which was originally set to premiere right after Seven Havens’ first season? Paramount didn’t make any concrete plans for the season’s release after divvying things back up again, and not even the Seven Havens showrunners know when we can expect the story to continue. Fortunately, DiMartino says fans “will not have to wait that long.”

“The downside to animation is it takes a really long time,” the creator told GamesRadar. “The upside is that we started working on this about three, four years ago.” Seven Havens is headed for an epic conclusion, so the wait will hopefully be worth it either way.

Avatar: Seven Havens is streaming on Paramount+.