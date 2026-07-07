The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is practically synonymous with the small screen. After delivering one of the greatest TV shows of all time, then an underrated sequel series a decade later, the franchise is easily TV royalty. That said, the adventures of Avatar Aang and his trusty pals could just as easily make the jump to blockbuster fare, as the long-awaited trailer for their first feature film has proven without breaking much of a sweat.

After years of not-so-quietly wishing for a story focused on the “Gaang” all grown up, Avatar Studios has delivered the answer to fans’ collective prayers. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender (FKA The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender) jumps forward more than 10 years after the events of ATLA, catching up with Aang as a fully realized, 25-year-old Avatar. In this mystical world, divided into four nations, select individuals can “bend” water, earth, fire, or air — but as the Avatar, Aang has mastered all four to maintain spiritual and political balance. In the wake of a century-spanning global conflict, he’s also the last of his kind... that is, at least, until he encounters an ancient airbender seemingly frozen in a cavern of ice, just as he once was.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Aang will “learn of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends” — and potentially his new airbending ally, Tagah (Dave Bautista) — “he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.”

Seeing as we’ve never heard or seen anything about Tagah in the Avatar comics (or its sequel, The Legend of Korra), it’s safe to assume he’s not long for this world… or entirely a good guy. He’ll present a major reckoning for Aang all the same: the Avatar has spent the last 10 years thinking he was the last of his kind, and uniting with another airbender gives him a sliver of hope that previously felt unattainable. According to Bryan Konietzko, one half of the creative team behind the original ATLA, that also makes him reckless.

“He has so much unresolved survivor’s guilt and trauma from this genocide that wiped out his people that it does actually push him in a direction that isn’t quite good,” Konietzko told Entertainment Weekly. “It makes him make some hasty choices that maybe aren’t the best for his partner and his friends and himself and the world.”

It’s been a rocky road for AATLA, but not all hope is lost for the new film. Paramount+

Aang will face an additional threat in the form of a bow-and-arrow-wielding upstart. A non-bender with a grudge against the Avatar, she’s also searching for that mysterious source of power to tilt the scales of power away from benders entirely. With threats on both sides, the Gaang will have their hands full for the first time in a long time. The film’s fresh animation style — which nudges this world even closer to its influences in Japanese anime — also ups the ante with stunning action sequences. In the first official trailer, we see Aang, his partner Katara (Jessica Matten), and the earthbending savant Toph (Dionne Quan) flex their prowess in new ways. It all looks absolutely stunning, which makes the circumstances surrounding this film’s release all the more disappointing.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was made to be seen on the big screen. Originally, fans would have reunited with the Gaang in theaters — but after the merger between Paramount and Skydance, the film was quietly (and controversially) shuffled onto streaming. That wasn’t the last of AATLA’s troubles either. The film was stolen and leaked across the internet four months before its October release, which all but quelled any anticipation for this new adventure. Many fans sought the film out on pirating sites, citing its controversial move to Paramount+ as reason enough to pirate it. Even now, as AATLA gets a much earlier release date (it’ll now premiere on July 25), dumping it on Paramount+ feels like a waste.

But not all hope is lost. As the film’s premiere now coincides with San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Skydance is offering fans the chance to catch AATLA in a more theatrical setting. In addition to a panel at Hall H with cast and crew, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will screen on Friday, July 24, in Ballroom 20. There’s a chance this exclusive premiere could pave the way for more theatrical screenings: Paramount Skydance could be gauging interest in a big-screen roll-out. However modest, it’s what the film — and its fans — deserve. It’s not too late to honor Team Avatar’s work, and Comic-Con could rekindle some hope for this incredible franchise.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres on July 25 on Paramount+.