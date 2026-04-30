Growing up — and I’m not proud of this — bootlegged DVDs were kind of a staple in my family media console. It was 2009, piracy was at its peak, and all those “You wouldn’t steal a car” ads were less the lovable meme they would become, and more of a nuisance ignored outright. So yeah, we had a few, the most infamous being a copy of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The pirated version of that film was very different from your average cam rip. Save for its unfinished visual effects and a temp soundtrack standing in for the score to come, it was basically DVD-quality. Most crucially, it first circulated months before the film was set to hit theaters in the U.S. That’s because it had somehow been leaked directly from Fox studios... ripped, of all things, from a preview copy prepared for Rupert Murdoch.

It’s not that piracy has completely dissipated in the decade-and-change since Wolverine leaked online, but this scandal felt like the beginning of a turning point against the phenomenon. The act of pirating films has gone a bit underground, migrating almost exclusively to online torrent sites. In the late 2010s, it was more about prestige TV, with episodes of Game of Thrones or Orange is the New Black popping up online way ahead of schedule. Still, it’s been a while since a DVD-quality leak of a high-profile film has leaked ahead of its theatrical release — that is, until now.

Paramount's Avatar sequel just renewed a decades-old controversy. Nickelodeon

Paramount Skydance has been gearing up to revive its animated Avatar universe, with the studio backing a standalone adventure set after the events of The Last Airbender. The Legend of Aang will reintroduce us to the eponymous Avatar, along with his friends, as a grown adult; it’s set to premiere on Paramount+ in October 2026. The problem is, half the world has already seemingly seen the film, a good four months ahead of its scheduled release. This April, the film was leaked online in its entirety, and it didn’t take long for it to make its way to those aforementioned sites, or be broken down into clips and edits for TikTok.

Clips from The Legend of Aang first popped up online via an anonymous X user, who received the film from “a friend from his hacker days.” Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that the decision to leak the film came from a desire to “troll” Paramount Skydance. The studio was already courting controversy for pulling The Legend of Aang from its theatrical slate, opting instead to drop it on its streaming platform. It’s for that reason that many fans chose to watch and spread the film once it was later released in full: many claim they would have pirated The Legend of Aang either way, so doing so now makes no difference in the long run.

The Gaang are all grown up, and dealing with grown-up problems. Nickelodeon

The artists who worked behind the scenes to bring The Legend of Aang to life don’t agree with that assessment. “Pirating the movie after its release would have at least been better than this,” wrote Julia Schoel, one of Aang’s animators, on X. “We worked on the Aang movie for years... just to see people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on Twitter like candy.”

The genie is out of the bottle now, but those responsible for the leak have since been implicated. On April 24, Singaporean police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly uploading The Legend of Aang online. It’s not yet clear if this is the main culprit responsible for the leak, or how he gained access to the film in the first place. If he’s found guilty, however, he could face a jail sentence of up to 10 years, and a fine of $50,000.

It’s a strange feeling, watching this controversy unfold in real time — it’s been years since anything similar has happened to a story this high-profile. The Legend of Aang isn’t the first to be pirated, and it probably won’t be the last, but it seems that studios are less willing to let their work slip through the cracks.