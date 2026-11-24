In the months leading up to the release of Hexed, Disney’s newest animated feature, the movie started to receive undue attention for its animation quality. The character designs look too similar, some said. It looks like it’s tailored to be watched on TikTok, others said. And the worst accusation of all: it looks like AI slop.

Hexed, thankfully, is none of those things. But it’s also nothing spectacular, either. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn (Wish) and Jason Hand, Hexed is perhaps the most dreaded thing you can say about the newest film from Hollywood’s de facto animation giant: just kind of okay.

A sweet and frothy fantasy adventure about a young girl who, upon stumbling into a magical land populated by witches and magical creatures, discovers that she possesses incredible powers, Hexed falls smack dab in the middle of Disney’s most middling streak of movies. Gone are the halcyon days of the Disney Renaissance, when the House of Mouse was at its creative and commercial peak with films like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Gone even was the brief second wave of acclaim that came with Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Encanto. Instead, Hexed follows the lead of films like Strange World and Raya and the Last Dragon in that it feels like it’s ashamed to be a Disney film.

Buoyed by a pop music soundtrack populated entirely by songs about magic (how many times can you play “Levitating” by Dua Lipa? More than you think), Hexed seems eager to keep up with trendy hits like KPop Demon Hunters. The only problem is that Disney doesn’t seem to grasp that these films took off because they also embraced innovation, with those films’ use of hybrid 2D and 3D animation giving them an extra injection of freshness. Hexed, meanwhile, is animated very much in Disney’s 3D-animated house style, with the very same-y character designs of its main characters Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her mom Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones) being the prime example of this issue. With extremely similar face and eye shapes, Billie and Alice are barely indistinguishable, except for the fact that Alice has a messy bun to show that she’s a mom. It feels even more egregious with the film’s villain, Queen Celeste (voiced by Jodie Foster), who is ostensibly an older woman — and, it’s revealed, Billie’s grandmother — but looks almost the same as Alice, apart from white hair and a few smile lines.

The mother-daughter relationship of Hexed is its strongest element. Disney

The thing is, there’s nothing about Hexed that’s inarguably awful. Its story of a young girl who’s always felt like an outcast until she discovers a fantastical world that seems made for her is entertaining, if a little generic. And its emotional core — a strained mother-daughter relationship defined by sacrifice and suppression — is genuinely affecting and moving. Spiritually, it feels like Hexed captures the essence of a Disney movie, down to its earnest sensibilities and fantastical twists. But it all feels a little untethered — there’s little sense of the fantasy world of Hexe outside of its core group of characters, and even the stakes feel a little too low for the emotional toll that it takes on heroes. It’s clear that Hexed was not made by AI, but with how middle-of-the-road and generic it is, it might as well be.

It’s a shame. There are glimmers of promise in both its emotional power and in the glimpses of weird body horror that Hexed traffics in (there’s some creepy stuff with giant eyes that feels unusual for a Disney film). Colorful supporting characters like Walton Goggins’ three-eyed talking cat also give the film the edge that it feels like it’s lacking. But that all gets flattened in the name of an easy happy ending and a trendy needle drop.

While watching Hexed, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Disney Animation is beginning to stagnate. It’s why the stories feel so similar, and the characters look so samey, and the needle drops are all pop songs from at least five years ago. And despite the film’s best efforts, Hexed does little to break the streak of Disney’s run of mediocrity.

Hexed opens in theaters November 25.