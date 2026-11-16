Trading card games have been a staple of nerd culture since they rose to prominence in the ‘90s. Everyone knows the long-standing ones like Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon, but numerous brands and franchises have or once had TCGs of their own: One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and DC Comics have all been involved in the card business at one point or another.

But the grandfather of them all is Magic: The Gathering. Debuting in 1993 and having printed billions of cards, Magic is indisputably the most successful trading card game of all time, and unlike its competition, it did it entirely without a pre-existing source material or a successful film or TV show. Its expansive mythos was fleshed out in novels, but that mythos never made the transition to the screen. That, however, might change soon.

Announced on November 13 at this year’s MagicCon, Magic: The Gathering is receiving its own animated series courtesy of Netflix. Simply titled Planeswalker, the series is being run by Terry Matalas (the co-creator and showrunner of 12 Monkeys and the second and third seasons of Star Trek: Picard) and Cindy Appel (a writer on Picard and VisionQuest). Animation will be done by Digic Pictures, a Hungarian 3D animation studio responsible for cinematics in countless video games, from 2008’s Aliens: Colonial Marines to 2022’s Elden Ring.

The official synopsis for Planeswalker sets up a massive conflict between mages known as Planeswalkers (if you’ve ever played a game of MTG, congratulations, because you’re one too), with an ostracized young pyromancer named Chandra at the heart of it all. Chandra is one of Magic’s most popular characters, but Netflix's sneak preview shows more than just her, including an unfinished sequence featuring Ajani, a one-eyed albino cat warrior who’s graced more than his fair share of Magic cards. The synopsis also teases the presence of other famous Planeswalkers, which means fans might see the formation of the legendary Gatewatch (essentially MTG’s answer to the Avengers).

Chandra has long been a premier Planeswalker. Wizards of the Coast

The next few years are shaping up to be massive for Magic’s leap into other mediums – there’s also Matt Johnson’s live-action film to look forward to, which recently cast Maya Hawke. After decades of failed film adaptations, it’s exciting to see beloved characters finally break into the mainstream, and new players may finally discover what’s made Magic: The Gathering so enthralling for decades.

Planeswalker is scheduled to debut in 2027.