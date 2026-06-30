After a string of so-so anime adaptations, Netflix’s live-action One Piece feels like the first one that truly does the source material justice. And while other Netflix originals plod along with a new season every few years or so, One Piece has moved at a clip with only two years between Seasons 1 and 2 — and it looks like Season 3 will close this gap even further.

Even though Season 2 was only released a few months ago in March, filming has already wrapped on Season 3, which is set to cover the anime’s Alabasta arc. Our first look at this new season provides us with a look at the Straw Hat Pirates’ new roster and a terrifying look at the series’ next big villain. Check out the image below.

This image shows the current lineup of Straw Hats — Sanji, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Luffy, and Vivi — in Alabasta. Each of these characters has a bandage on their left forearm, a plot device that comes into play to help them distinguish themselves from Bon Clay, a shapeshifting member of the assassin syndicate Baroque Works, which the crew has been fighting off since Season 2.

The President of Baroque Works is the mysterious Mr. 0, aka Crocodile. We actually did get a quick look at this villain played by Joe Manganiello, but it was just a tease for Season 3. The mural behind the crew in this image actually tells us way more about his character than that little teaser, as it shows how he is lauded as a hero in the realm of Alabasta.

This reputation is not earned organically. Instead, Crocodile expertly engineered a drought in the kingdom that he could, in turn, solve by planting a rain-producing dust. He’s seen as the savior of Alabasta, while in secret he’s running this crime network. The only person who knows his true identity is Nico Robin, his vice president (and future member of the Straw Hats).

Joe Manganiello plays Sir Crocodile, aka Mr. 0, in Netflix’s One Piece. Netflix

Of course, this is One Piece, so he can’t just be a strategic genius; he also has to have some sort of Devil Fruit power. Crocodile has the power of the Suna Suna no Mi, a fruit that allows him to turn parts of his body into sand. This essentially makes him impervious to physical attacks, as any force can be nullified by making it pass through sand instead of flesh. It’s a simple but powerful ability for a simple but powerful villain.

Crocodile may be a superpowered supervillain, but it’s his strategic mind that will pose a real issue for the Pirates. With no knowledge of Mr. 0’s true identity, Season 3 may be a mystery story as much as it is a classic anime adaptation adventure.

One Piece Season 3 premieres on Netflix in 2027.