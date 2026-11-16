It’s never a good sign when your personal website’s FAQ includes questions like “Are you homophobic?” and “Do you have mold in your house?” It’s especially not a good sign when the website belongs to J.K. Rowling. Once beloved for writing the most popular book series of a generation and then giving away a significant chunk of the fortune she made from doing so, a healthy portion of Rowling's Wikipedia page is now dedicated to her laser-like obsession with attacking transgender people.

This has left Rowling in cultural limbo. Online, she’s the Twitter-addicted star of a digital holy war, but if you walk into a Barnes & Noble during the holiday season you might struggle to remember that the chain ostensibly sells books, not Harry Potter merchandise. All of this makes it disorienting to revisit Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which dominated the holidays 25 years ago today.

Or Philosopher’s Stone, if you want to get cultured about it.

It’s a good film, and there’s little point in denying it. Whenever a creator expresses noxious opinions — Rowling, Orson Scott Card, Graham Linehan — tedious people rush to crow that they never liked their work anyway, that they always knew it was trash that only found success through happenstance and that they were too busy enjoying something far more obscure and artistically credible to participate in the fad. But while it certainly takes some luck to write the bestselling series in human history, it also takes more than that.

Sorcerer’s Stone is an effective introduction to Rowling’s world, and that world is a charming one. Taking the classic boarding-school story — novel to young readers, perhaps nostalgic to their parents — and twisting it towards the fantastic, every scene introduces a delightful update to mundane reality. The world that fans discovered alongside Harry immediately felt lived-in and livable; as a Stanford Daily writer who grew up with the franchise recounted in 2016, she was one of many children who’d hoped to wake up to a Hogwarts invitation. She goes on to imagine a world where Harry Potter is still being read 1,000 years later, a cultural product she compares to Ulysses or The Iliad.

Quibble with the quality of Rowling’s prose all you want, but besotted college students weren’t comparing Twilight or Eragon to East of Eden, and the fact that we don’t need to bother recounting the plot of Sorcerer’s Stone speaks to Harry Potter’s complete cultural dominance. Chris Columbus’ movie raked in award nominations, became the year’s most profitable film, and remains responsible for some of movie history’s most iconic set designs, musical scores, and casting decisions. None of Potter’s contemporaries achieved the same ubiquity and staying power.

And now, Sorcerer’s Stone isn’t quite the Christmas classic it once was. Warner Bros. Pictures

But while the Potter franchise was hardly obscure in 2001, its global conquest wasn’t complete. Three books were still coming, no one had conceived of a stage play and theme parks and prequel movies and big-budget video games, and Twitter was years away from rotting the minds of so many people we hoped would know better. The future looked bright, but the same internet that helped Potter fans entering adulthood find each other, share fanfic, and generally geek out also enabled Rowling’s descent into destructive rage. You don’t debunk a meme about mold on your website unless random posters are getting in your head.

How Rowling made hatred one of her great passions is an essay in itself. There were many factors: monstrous wealth inures you to dissenting opinions, and the United Kingdom she calls home was already transphobic at an institutional level, for starters. But we’re ultimately responsible for our own opinions, and Rowling has made hers clear. We don’t need to recount them all; that Rowling once compared gender identification to 1984’s totalitarian slogans seems a sufficient demonstration of how her preferred method of communication is to lob grenades into public discourse. She’s now dedicated some of her fortune to legal battles meant to keep trans people out of public spaces; she also just can’t stop being alarmingly angry about it on the internet.

To pick a random date, Rowling posted 41 Twitter replies on November 3, furiously amplifying or arguing with nobodies about the mere existence of trans people, all out of an apparent sense of outrage that someone, somewhere, does not share her worldview. This is a woman who owns a yacht, yet seems more interested in using it to flaunt her success than actually enjoy it. The same caustic wit that often made Harry Potter so funny curdled into something spiteful. Whatever their flaws, the Potter books recognized how capricious the world’s cruelty could be; Rowling now seems intent on inflicting much of that cruelty herself.

Not the sort of sign you want to find yourself on. Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

All of this is unfolding as HBO prepares to launch its ambitious Harry Potter reboot. There’s been lots of speculation about why a televised remake is arriving when the movies already exist, with some very online critics suggesting that Rowling wants a do-over now that her old stars have grown into adults critical of her views. But the simplest explanation is that the show will probably make a lot of money. The movies ended in 2011, and the gap between Deathly Hallows Part 2 and HBO’s Potter is only a year shorter than the supposedly interminable wait between Return of the Jedi and The Phantom Menace. Culture moves quickly, as Rowling refuses to learn.

Still, there’s the question of who, if anyone, Harry Potter is for today. The TV show looks like a bland success, one tailor-made for fans looking to introduce their children to the franchise. Some actors have taken flak for choosing to appear in it, but anyone predicting a total failure may be overestimating the degree to which Rowling’s ridiculous crusade has penetrated the public consciousness. Fairly or not, she’s still just the Harry Potter lady to many.

Once you’ve witnessed Rowling’s online presence, though, Sorcerer’s Stone becomes kind of sad to watch today. In isolation, it’s still a fine film. But adults who grew up with the franchise can’t return to the childhood that made it so magical, and one of the most prominent occupants of that bygone era is wasting her life inventing bogeymen to get mad at. Maybe the Stanford Daily was right, and Harry Potter will survive into a distant day where it can be uncoupled from its creator’s onerous views. But for now, it’s hard to get excited about the franchise’s future when its creator is imperiling the future of real human beings.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is streaming on HBO Max.