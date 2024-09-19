Agatha All Along kicks off with a page straight out of WandaVision’s mystical spellbook: a spot-on TV parody. In this case, Agatha finds herself stuck in a take on the brash lady detective trope seen in shows like True Detective or Mare of Easttown. While it’s a fun delusion for Agatha to live out, it’s short-lived; she’s broken out of the spell trapping her by the mysterious Teen — no name given (or at least one that Agatha can hear) — who joins her on a quest to regain her powers.

But in her detective thriller fantasy, Agatha revealed something in her backstory that could lead to either Teen’s true identity or a red herring that will go down in MCU history.

Spoilers for Agatha All Along below!

Is Teen so enamored with Agatha because they’re actually related? Marvel Studios

While Agatha is investigating the murder of her mysterious Jane Doe, she returns home to relax. Like any good detective drama, that involves staring wistfully at relics from her past; in this case, a child’s bedroom. A close-up of a trophy for a choir performance reveals her child’s name: Nicholas Scratch.

WandaVision fans who were following the tidal wave of fan theories it inspired will probably remember Nicholas Scratch. In the comics, Nicholas Scratch was Agatha’s son, the leader of a group of magic users living in isolation in New Salem, Colorado, the same community where Agatha lived years earlier. Looking to punish his mother, Scratch captured Agatha’s young charge, Franklin Richards, forcing him to face off against The Fantastic Four. In WandaVision, some fans believed Agatha’s rabbit, Señor Scratchy, was actually Nicholas Scratch transfigured, but nothing came of it.

It’s unclear what happened to little Nicky in Agatha All Along, but the timing between him being referenced and the appearance of Teen, someone who looks up to Agatha and is magically forbidden from telling her his true identity, is too coincidental to ignore. Could he be Nicholas Scratch, taken from Agatha at a young age and charmed so he could never tell her who he really is?

Nicholas Scratch in The Fantastic Four #185, published in 1977. Marvel Comics

It sounds obvious, but it’s actually not the leading theory surrounding Teen’s identity. From the moment Joe Locke was cast in the series, fans have assumed he’d be playing Billy Kaplan, the reincarnation of William Maximoff, Wanda and Vision’s son. In the comics, he’s Wiccan in the Young Avengers. The two do bear a lot of similarities: they look similar, both have a love of magic, a tie to WandaVision, and are both in relationships with men.

But now, there are two opposing theories: is Teen Agatha’s son, or Wanda’s? It’s possible that neither theory is correct and he’s actually someone else entirely, but no matter what, at least one of these theories is just there to lead fans off the scent. But which is it? It could divide the entire fandom, but that’s just the chaos Agatha would love.

