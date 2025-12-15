Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Reveals The Return of A Beloved Hero

When Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters, it was supposed to be just that: the endgame. Characters were sacrificed, others were revived, and the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was established. But now, six years later, everything seems to be reverting. Once again, the Russo brothers are directing a two-part Avengers event, once again, it will star Robert Downey, Jr. in a major role, and once again, rumors are swirling about who else could return.

But as the movie gears up for an unprecedented marketing push, a rumored leak may have already revealed our first look at the movie — and its biggest surprise.

The last time we saw Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, he had traveled back in time and aged into an old man. Marvel Studios

Leaker Daniel Richtman claims to have insider knowledge of the first of four Avengers: Doomsday trailers. (Marvel is releasing the four trailers weekly in showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.) According to Richtman, the trailer will depict Chris Evans back in the role of Steve Rogers as he gets off a motorcycle, enters a house, unpacks his supersuit, and cradles a baby. Other leaks showed this same scene, but were quickly taken down.

According to Richtman, this trailer is meant to establish Steve Rogers as a lead character for the movie, which is surprising since his replacement, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has fully taken on the mantle, and even lead his own movie in Captain America: Brave New World. Chris Evans has also spoken about not appearing in Doomsday . “I mean, it's sad to be away,” he told ScreenRant in June. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party.”

Chris Evans has already returned to the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios

However, a surprise MCU appearance is nothing new for Evans. He popped up in Deadpool & Wolverine not as Steve Rogers but as Johnny Storm, his non-MCU-canon role in 2005’s Fantastic Four, so getting back with the band — even just for one feature — shouldn’t be too shocking.

What’s truly shocking is that this is only the first of four planned trailers for the movie. If this is what’s in #1, what could lie in the others?

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.