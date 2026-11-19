Avengers: Doomsday is now less than a month away, and we’re starting to see the story become less like a giant cast list and more like an Avengers movie. Lately, we’ve started to see more X-Men in marketing material, as the mutants prepare for their moment in the spotlight, but there are plenty of Avengers still on display.

The latest posters for the movie put the characters front and center in small groups. Because there are so many posters (eleven in total), we can glean a lot from who is grouped together with whom, including two key figures who may become the coalition of leadership in the new MCU.

Scott Summers will resume his leadership role in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios

In these new interconnected posters for Avengers: Doomsday, we see Captain America, aka Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), fighting alongside Cyclops, aka Scott Summers (James Marsden). Since he took on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and proved himself in Captain America: Brave New World), Sam has been considered the leader of the Avengers, something we saw in action during the ending of Thunderbolts.

The pairings are clearly not random, as Steve Rogers is seen with his old pal Thor. So what does the inclusion of these two heroes, who have actually yet to meet, mean for the plot? With these two paired together, it looks like the two leaders will have to join forces to face off against Doom, but that probably won’t be the smoothest transition. The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are coming from an entirely different universe, so they’re likely to be wary.

These images do confirm something teased by Kevin Feige only a few days ago: Scott Summers will maintain his leadership role within the MCU, even if this is another universe’s version of Scott. It should be noted that these two leaders are paired together, instead of Mr. Fantastic, the leader of the Fantastic Four, or Yelena Belova or Bucky Barnes, the leaders of the Thunderbolts. Perhaps these are the two supersquads that will be the most pivotal to the story. Makes sense; Avengers is in the title, and this is the X-Men’s big MCU debut.

But it’s good to know that even with a gigantic cast, there’s still some hierarchy in place, and we’ll see these two leaders fight side by side, even if they don’t immediately see eye to eye. But considering Cyclops’ mutation, maybe that’s not the best idea.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.