Jonathan Majors Fired by Marvel After Being Found Guilty of Assault

Kang actor Jonathan Majors has been fired by Marvel. After a two-week trial, in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Creed actor was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and one count of harassment, per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios swiftly parted ways with Major. Deadline broke the news that Marvel will not move forward with Majors in the MCU.

These offenses were made against Majors’ ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, who required emergency medical attention in March. Three of the four charges stem from an incident in a car, where Jabbari claimed she saw possible evidence on infidelity on Majors’ phone, and when she reached out to grab it, Majors reacted violently, twisting her arm and striking her head. Majors was found not guilty of the other two charges: intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the third degree.

Jonathan Majors leaving the courthouse after closing arguments on Friday, December 15. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The trial was brought forward not by Jabbari but by the state of New York prosecutors, who claimed a pattern of abuse surrounding Jabbari’s treatment by Majors. “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” said Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

While he has been found guilty, Majors will not be sentenced regarding his two convictions until February 6. His charges carry a sentence ranging from probation to one year in prison. Majors’ allegations overshadow his high-profile career playing Kang the Conqueror in Marvel projects like Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a role that was set to expand in future years.

THR reports that Marvel plans to move forward with the 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in which Majors was initially set to play the main villain. However, Marvel recently hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to work on a new draft for the film, which could mean a rewrite that might write Kang out of the MCU altogether.

Majors’ career was already in question after the allegations, but now the matter has been settled in a court of law: he has been found guilty of two misdemeanors by a jury of his peers. His apparent ousting from Marvel Studios mere moments after the verdict was reached proves the world is watching.