Avengers: Endgame served up plenty of surprises where Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), was concerned. Not only did the hero shock his pal Thor (Chris Hemsworth) by proving himself worthy to lift the mythical hammer Mjolnir, but he pulled the rug out from under all the Avengers when he chose to settle in the past with his long-lost love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). When we last saw the Star-Spangled Man, he was finally getting that dance he promised Peggy back in the 1940s, utterly content and enjoying civilian life for good.

Steve’s ending was divisive: to some fans, it undermined his status as a “man out of time” forced to reckon with his new place in the world. To others, it stripped Peggy of the fulfilling arc she got in Agent Carter. More still thought it gave outsized meaning to the “dance” that Steve and Peggy discussed in Captain America: The First Avenger. Both characters had moved on before Endgame, edging their star-crossed love story into tragic territory. That’s also what made their tales so interesting, but Endgame took the easy way out, closing the door on Steve and Peggy before future Marvel films could justify that major change. Until now.

Fifteen years after their first meeting, Marvel is finally doing right by Steve and Peggy. Marvel Studios

No story is ever truly over in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and Avengers: Doomsday — the first Avengers film since Endgame — will use Steve and Peggy to demonstrate the franchise’s perennial potential. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that Steve and Peggy were the key to unlocking Doomsday’s plot... and to bringing Evans, then skittish about returning as Cap, back into the fold.

“We had been talking about it for years on and off, but we could never really turn the corner on why,” Anthony Russo told EW. Then came a pitch from screenwriter Stephen McFeely, who’d co-written all the Cap films, plus Infinity War and Endgame, with his collaborator Christopher Markus. The Russos were fascinated by the idea of returning to Steve and Peggy’s dance at the end of Endgame, only to have it interrupted by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) offering his aid.

While Evans was “very happy with the way things wrapped up” for Cap, the Russos’ new idea became the “light bulb” that inspired him to return. “Joe called and he pitched the big idea,” Evans told EW. “I said, ‘Now that’s interesting. That’s something that I could take a risk on.’”

Atwell called Steve’s relationship with Peggy “a beating heart” in Avengers: Doomsday. “It felt really special that it would have a moment again,” she added.

Steve and Peggy’s happy ending becomes the doorway to more tragedy in Doomsday. Marvel Studios

Doomsday will certainly bring new layers to their dynamic. We’ll finally get to see how they work as a couple, and as parents. When we catch up with them in the film, they’re raising a son, James, who’s already a teenager by the time the Fantastic Four show up to (likely) discuss the threat of an incursion.

Steve will also be forced to confront the damage his choice has had on the multiverse, which will undoubtedly strain his marriage to Peggy. The fact that he’ll have to head off with the Fantastic Four and rejoin the Avengers, potentially leaving his family unprotected, adds some much-needed angst back to the dynamic.

The Russos call Doomsday “the best expression” of a theme they’ve explored in all their films. “It’s when somebody that you love makes a choice that you can’t forgive,” Joe Russo said. “What happens after that moment?” There’s no telling if Cap’s arc falls into this territory, or if they’re discussing someone else — like the film’s central villain, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) — but it’s satisfying nonetheless to see Doomsday flesh out a plotline that could still use a bit more juice.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.