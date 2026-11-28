After a few shocking teases, some haphazard retconning, and a year’s worth of promo, Doomsday is finally upon us. The first Avengers film in nearly a decade comes with plenty of baggage — and not only because it so quickly replaced Marvel’s original plans for its post-Endgame Multiverse Saga. Doomsday also brings together 25 years of storytelling from multiple, previously unconnected franchises, reuniting old superteams, resurrecting fallen heroes, and assembling the Avengers against the scariest threat they’ve ever faced.

With all that fanfare comes a lot of lore for fans to catch up on. It’s not just about the MCU anymore, as Doomsday’s frame of reference is much wider and more inclusive than any Marvel film that’s come before it. The official “Countdown to Doomsday” playlist on Disney+ features more than 10 movies (and two shows) for those who want to be well-informed — but even that might not be enough. With less than a month to go before the film hits theaters, we’ve wrangled together the definitive Doomsday watchlist for anyone in need of a refresher.

X-Men (2000)

20th Century Studios

Though not the first superhero movie by any means (or even the first based on a Marvel property) something shifted with X-Men’s debut. The 2000 film revolutionized how heroes could appear on-screen, borrowing from the too-cool vibes of The Matrix to bring its titular mutant squad to the big screen. Not for nothing, this is where Marvel President Kevin Feige learned how to build a cinematic universe — and Doomsday will honor those roots by bringing select members of the X-Men into the MCU. Patrick Stewart is back (as Professor X), as is Ian McKellen (as Magneto), James Marsden (as Cyclops), and Rebecca Romijn (as the shape-shifter Mystique).

Where to watch: Disney+

X2: X-Men United (2003)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The first X-Men sequel introduced another hero who’ll appear in Doomsday: Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming). It’s not totally necessary to watch X2 just to understand who he is and what makes him so important to the X-Men — but Doomsday might also reference the big conflict in this film, that between our heroes and the human forces hell-bent on subjugating them. Alongside X-Men, this film supplies the foundational knowledge that any novice needs to understand the mutant struggle.

Where to watch: Disney+

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Paramount

Captain America (Chris Evans) is back in action in Doomsday, and his return supplies a major emotional cornerstone for the film. The hero otherwise known as Steve Rogers was the beating heart of the MCU before his departure in Endgame, and The First Avenger takes us back to the very beginning of his story. The 2011 film traces his origin story as he becomes a super soldier, first meets the love of his life, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and eventually finds himself in the present day. Consider this another foundational pillar for Cap’s story, one pretty integral to his return in Doomsday.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Avengers (2012)

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The Avengers first assembled in 2012, with only six heroes — Captain America, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Christ Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — teaming up to defend the Earth from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and an alien invasion. This conflict feels almost quaint compared to the multiversal high jinks our heroes have been dealing with lately, but The Avengers sets up a major conflict to come with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the entire universe.

Where to watch: Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel Studios

Infinity War and Endgame are one story split into two films. Here, the Avengers get a whole lot bigger... and given their adversary in Thanos, they need all the help they can get. It’s Endgame that delivers the biggest shake-up to the status quo, with the demise of key heroes — Iron Man, Black Widow, The Vision (Paul Bettany), and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) of the Guardians of the Galaxy — and the departure of many others. Steve Rogers retires as Captain America, passing the mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and time travels back to the ’50s to be with Peggy Carter. The Avengers’ crusade against Thanos left the team in total disarray, leaving power vacuums all across the universe.

Where to watch: Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios/THA/Shutterstock

Despite the fact that we haven’t seen Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in the MCU since, his origin is one of the best stories to come out of Marvel’s scattered post-Endgame era. Shang-Chi brings the franchise into untrodden territory, cribbing from classic martial arts movies to introduce us to the eponymous hero and his powerful weapons. At the end of Shang-Chi, we learned that the Ten Rings were actually ancient alien tech and were sending a signal far out into the galaxy. Hopefully, Doomsday will finally reveal where that beacon was headed and give Shang-Chi a substantial role with the New Avengers.

Where to watch: Disney+

WandaVision (2021)

Marvel Studios

Vision’s demise in Endgame might have closed one door for the character, but that’s no problem for someone as powerful as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). WandaVision follows her through a grief spiral of epic proportions, as she settles in the city of Westview, New Jersey, and creates a sitcom utopia, reviving Vision and conjuring two children in the process. Though that paradise was short-lived, it did give us Wanda’s official crowning as the Scarlet Witch, the White Vision, and a strong foundation for two Young Avengers.

Where to watch: Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Marvel Studios

Wanda goes full heel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the dissolution of her hex in Westview, the Scarlet Witch turns to dark magic to reunite with her family. Her power trip naturally pits her against the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, alongside America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), must jump from universe to universe and stop Wanda before it’s too late. This film introduced us to “incursions,” or the collision of two universes. It also opened the gateway to “variants,” versions of familiar heroes who’ve been reimagined in other universes. Notably, though, it wasn’t the first to introduce the concept to the MCU...

Where to watch: Disney+

Loki (2021-2023)

Marvel Studios

Large swaths of Loki may be irrelevant now, given how much it set up for an Avengers movie that never came to pass (The Kang Dynasty), but Marvel’s multiverse still owes plenty to the two-season series. Springboarding off one errant timeline introduced in Endgame — in which Loki escapes New York during the events of The Avengers — Loki gives us a god’s-eye view of the multiverse. When the Time Variance Authority, a bureau that preserves order and prevents incursions, detains Loki at its headquarters, the God of Mischief gets sucked into a conspiracy that could destroy the multiverse entirely. By the end of the series, Loki becomes the sole figure keeping chaos at bay, so it’ll be interesting to see what role he plays in Doomsday.

Where to watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Marvel Studios

The MCU’s version of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) barely staved off an incursion of his own in No Way Home. In an effort to reverse the damage of his outed secret identity, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to fix it all with a spell. That plan backfires pretty spectacularly, though, bringing errant villains from other Spider-Verses into the MCU. Peter also teams up with other Spider-Mans (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) to fight off the horde. No Way Home’s presence on the Doomsday primer may nod to a return from those Spidey-Variants — after all, Brand New Day teased an appearance from a different Spider-Man in another universe. If you don’t want to go back and watch five different Spider-Man films, No Way Home is the refresher you need.

Where to watch: Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Marvel Studios

The real-life passing of Chadwick Boseman forced Marvel to find a new Black Panther in Letitia Wright, whose Princess Shuri goes through an emotional wringer in Wakanda Forever. The film also introduces a new power to the world stage: the underwater kingdom of Talokan, which is the MCU’s version of Atlantis. Shuri gets sucked into a fierce conflict with its leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) — but ultimately, the unlikely pair realizes they’re stronger together. They’ll be working together in Doomsday, but Wakanda Forever gives us the context behind this partnership.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Marvels (2023)

Marvel Studios

It’s painful to admit, but Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel probably won’t be making an appearance in Doomsday — desperate as the Avengers may be for a miracle with her exact power set. That said, Carol Danvers’ last adventure did a lot of heavy lifting for the multiversal adventure to come. In attempting to save their native universe from destruction, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wound up stranded in a parallel reality and rescued by the X-Men. It’s very, very likely these are the X-Men we’ll meet in Doomsday, as the mutant team we know from the Fox Universe has been destroyed in various ways and in multiple films already. Speaking of destruction...

Where to watch: Disney+

Deadpool and Wolverine (2024)

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds’ last outing as Deadpool took a hatchet to the MCU and other various realities, literally digging up the story that other FoX-Men films (like Logan) had successfully laid to rest. Deadpool tangles with the TVA, meets a new variant of Wolverine, and — on Marvel’s Island of Misfit Toys — recruits a character that’d previously been lost to production purgatory: Channing Tatum’s Gambit. We’ll see the latter return in Doomsday as a member of a different X-Men team, alongside (probably) Deadpool and Wolverine.

Where to watch: Disney+

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Marvel Studios

While Steve has been slow-dancing with Peggy and raising his young son, Sam Wilson has struggled to make the Captain America mantle his own. In Brave New World, he finally made peace with his new role as the leader of the Avengers, resolving to rebuild the team after taking down the Hulk-ified American President (Harrison Ford). He’s still Earth’s one-and-only Captain America when the Avengers reassemble in Doomsday, but the team will be split into factions thanks to some bureaucratic meddling.

Where to watch: Disney+

Thunderbolts (2025)

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts started out as a sneaky one-off adventure with a B-list antihero team — but when the credits rolled on the film, fans realized this was far more than a Suicide Squad knock-off. The CIA’s Contessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) assembled this squad to replace the Avengers: It’d been too long since Earth was protected by a superteam, after all, so her instincts are more than valid. But it also inevitably causes a rift between Sam Wilson and his pal Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Thunderbolts also teased the first meeting between the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers, a crossover that we’ve seen teased further in Doomsday trailers.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Marvel Studios

As Doctor Doom was originally a Fantastic Four villain, it’s crucial that you familiarize yourself with the team ahead of Doomsday. First Steps reboots the Fantastic Four in a parallel universe — and though it doesn’t tell us much about their beef with Doom, it does clue us into the world they all hail from. This retrofuturist utopia is one of a handful of worlds in jeopardy in Doomsday. The fight will be personal between Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and his old college pal, and First Steps gives us a bit of context before their showdown.

Where to watch: Disney+

VisionQuest (2026)

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest was poised to wrap up the “WandaVision” saga and bid an official farewell to Wanda... or so we thought. In reality — though Vision and his sons reunite and come to terms with their grief — the Maximoff saga also gets a second wind. VisionQuest features a shocking postcredits scene that involves Doctor Doom and a newly resurrected Wanda, but that’s not the only reason to catch up before Doomsday. The series also gives us a very detailed explanation for the resurrection of Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), further setting up the formation of the Young Avengers in the films to come.

Where to watch: Disney+

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters Dec. 18.