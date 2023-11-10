“It’s weird without Loki here, isn’t it?” One of the last lines in Loki Season 2 (and maybe the entire series) speaks volumes, but it also raises some serious questions. What exactly happened in the show’s epic Season 2 finale, “Glorious Purpose”? And what does it mean for Tom Hiddleston’s future in the MCU? Here’s our best attempt to explain the mind-blowing ending of Loki Season 2. Spoilers ahead!

Loki Season 2 Ending Explained

Much of the episode follows Loki as he uses his newfound time-travel powers to keep the multiverse-containing Loom from exploding, which will destroy the TVA and time itself in a last-ditch failsafe to protect the Sacred Timeline. However, when this ultimately fails, Loki instead blows up the Loom. He then uses his powers to weave the timelines back together into something totally new.

Loki gathering the timelines. Marvel

Yggdrasil, the World Tree

In a stunningly beautiful sequence, Loki gathers up the various threads of time, imbuing them with new life symbolized by the bright green energy that’s always represented his powers. Dragging them across an invisible platform to a golden throne, he wraps the timelines around himself. At first, it looks like a new loom. But as the camera zooms out, it becomes clear that we’re looking at a mythical tree in what feels like a direct reference to Yggdrasil, the central sacred tree of Norse mythology that connects all worlds.

A 19th-century engraving of the Yggdrasil. Heritage Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It’s unclear exactly what this means, but as the episode’s finale moments reveal, whatever Loki did managed to stabilize the TVA and the rest of the multiverse. However, while the Loom took all the timelines and wove them together into one Sacred Timeline, a tree has branches. By definition, it should allow for branching timelines to coexist and co-mingle, leading to a new era in the MCU that seems to have been a long time coming.

Loki’s time tree? Marvel

Loki, God of Time

As for Loki himself, he seems trapped within the time tree, but he doesn’t exactly appear to be mad about it. In a sense, he finally got what he wanted. He’s the king (or perhaps the creator) of an entire multiverse.

What Happened to He Who Remains and Kang?

After trying to save He Who Remains countless times, Loki ultimately lets Sylvie murder the Kang variant, realizing it won’t be enough to save the Loom either way. That means all the other variants are still alive, and a flash of purple observed by Ravonna Renslayer in the final moments of the episode could hint at Kang the Conqueror’s return after his defeat in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Does Loki Season 2 Episode 6 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

In case you were wondering whether you need to stick around after the credits for any final teasers, the answer is no. Loki Season 2 ends on its own terms. Whatever comes next in the MCU, we’ll just have to wait and see.