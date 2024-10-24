Every Marvel show needs a great twist, and Agatha All Along understands this better than any other — it’s entirely built around a mysterious character from a previous series. So it’s natural that Agatha doubled down, introducing not one, but two characters who were hiding their true natures: Teen, the nameless boy who was actually Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan in Episode 5, and Rio Video, a Green Witch, or rather, THE Green Witch.

In Episode 7, we finally learned who the original Green Witch really is, and it throws all of the MCU canon into question.

Spoilers for Agatha All Along follow!

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along centered mainly on Lilia Calderu, the divination witch who cast the sigil on Billy. But towards the end, when Lilia realizes that she needs to sacrifice herself for the rest of the coven, she sees a familiar face: Rio Vidal, now dressed in black with a macabre toothy maw. “In the end, all roads lead to me,” she says, before Lilia is pulled back into her trial.

Rio Vidal as Death in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Death in the MCU is usually shown as Lady Death, a cosmic force that appears to Marvel characters often as a harbinger of doom. Most notably, Death was a confidant to a young Thanos, inspiring him to go down his destructive path.

But Rio Vidal’s Death seems to be different. She’s not a cosmic entity, but a witch, and that comes with a slew of mystical powers. We already know she’s made a deal with Agatha about the deaths of everyone else in her coven, but what does Rio want to do with the bodies? Is that her food source? Can she tap the powers from other witches?

Death shows her true form to Thanos, just as Rio did to Lilia. Marvel Comics

Now, Agatha has laid all its tarot cards on the table and proven that Rio is far more than just a witch. But what does that mean for the last two episodes of this series and the greater MCU? Is Rio Vidal the Marvel version of the Grim Reaper, appearing to characters before they die? Did she visit Tony Stark before he made his selfless sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel’s Death may finally have a face, but there’s still so much of its mythology to be explored. Hopefully, we’ll see her even after this series ends, with her becoming a terrifying sign of death to come across all its stories.

Agatha All Along Episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+.