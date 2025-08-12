Avengers: Doomsday is poised to deliver the most ambitious crossover since the title team dissolved in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel’s got a funny way of rolling out the cast this go-round. In March, the studio announced the first wave of actors in an unorthodox (and very long) livestream, unveiling 26 names while omitting actors that felt crucial to the film. Marvel has been relatively quiet since, and with Doomsday in the thick of production, that radio silence makes some sense. But fans are still wondering when the full cast for Doomsday will be announced, and the same can be said for some of the actors left off the list.

Sources close to production claim that Marvel hasn’t finished revealing Doomsday’s cast members. That means the studio could still announce the return of characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, or — perhaps most crucially — Deadpool and Wolverine. The latter pair seems instrumental to a movie about the multiverse, as their team-up in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine paved the way for Doomsday in several ways. It doesn’t make much sense to do this team-up without them, and Ryan Reynolds, who’s played Deadpool since 2016, seems to agree.

Reynolds previously weighed in on the chances of Deadpool achieving “his ultimate dream” and teaming up with the Avengers, telling The Hollywood Reporter that a crossover would signal “the end of his journey” with the character. But he didn’t shoot down the prospect, and in a recent post on Instagram, he might have just given fans the most concrete Avengers/Deadpool tease in a long time. Reynolds dropped a cryptic post which featured the Avengers logo with another red “A” scrawled over it.

There’s no telling whether this post is confirmation of his role in Doomsday or a calculated attempt to drum up discourse about Deadpool’s omission, but it’s got fans talking either way. Reynolds didn’t include a caption, allowing for plenty of speculation. The “A” looks like the traditional symbol for anarchy, which aligns well enough with Deadpool’s MO. Marvel itself has yet to weigh in on Reynolds’ post, and it may be trying to keep some mystique around any planned Doomsday cameos. That said, Deadpool might also be the most obvious cameo for the film, and ignoring the character won’t do Doomsday any favors, considering his rabid fanbase and role in getting the franchise here.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.