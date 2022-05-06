Who is America Chavez? How Doctor Strange 2 could set up Young Avengers

Most of the early discussions surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have focused on its numerous cameos. However, Multiverse of Madness doesn’t just introduce audiences to the Illuminati, or to variants of familiar Marvel heroes. The Doctor Strange sequel also sees Xochitl Gomez make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as America Chavez.

The character plays a pivotal role in Multiverse of Madness, and the film goes out of its way to set up a bright future for Chavez in the MCU. In case that wasn’t exciting enough, the character’s comic book past also gives us a good idea of what might lie in store for Chavez moving forward.

Major spoilers ahead.

Doctor Strange 2: America Chavez’s place in the MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins, America Chavez is a young girl from another dimension who can’t control her powers. While her ability to freely travel from one universe to another is what makes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) target her, it’s also what allows her to eventually defeat Wanda.

After finally learning to control her powers, America is taken to the sorcerer stronghold of Kamar-Taj. Later, she’s seen training to become a sorcerer in much the same way Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) did in 2016’s Doctor Strange. In the same scene, America and Strange share a brief goodbye before the latter departs for New York.

And that’s where the Doctor Strange sequel leaves America Chavez: Safely training under the protection of Wong (Benedict Wong) and the rest of the fortress’ sorcerers. However, there’s reason to believe America won’t spend too much time in Kamar-Taj.

Doctor Strange 2: America’s Chavez’s MCU future

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

In the comics, America Chavez is a prominent member of the Young Avengers and a close friend of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). She’s one of several members of the Young Avengers who have joined the MCU recently, and others are set to make their debuts in the coming years.

Most Marvel fans therefore believe the studio is building towards a Young Avengers project of some kind. Assuming that theory is true, it seems inevitable that Gomez’s America will be included in it.

That doesn’t mean fans will have to wait until the Young Avengers team up before they get to see America onscreen again, as it’s possible Marvel plans on including her in another of its upcoming projects. Either way, if there’s one thing Multiverse of Madness makes clear it’s that America Chavez isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel has the chance to do a lot with America Chavez now that she’s officially a part of the MCU. Not only is the character an important member of the Young Avengers, but she also has a personal story that could be worth exploring in more detail.

Plus, with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) expected to eventually make a play for multiversal domination, it stands to reason that America’s abilities will make her a key player in whatever conflict eventually breaks out between Kang and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.