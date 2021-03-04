WandaVision finale theory reveals how Agatha Harkness opens the multiverse

Will the WandaVision finale finally see the series stepping into the multiverse? Over the course of its first eight episodes, the Disney+ show has hinted at and danced around the concept of the multiverse but has yet to fully investigate or explore it. The show’s Pietro twist appeared initially to be WandaVision’s first real incorporation of the multiverse, but recent episodes suggest that was just a fakeout.

While it makes sense that WandaVision might want to hold off on such a big move until its finale, Marvel fans are — understandably — hopeful for some kind of multiverse twist to occur in WandaVision’s ninth and final episode. Fortunately, one new fan theory even attempts to predict what that multiverse moment could be.

The Theory — Redditor u/hakuna_dentata believes the WandaVision finale will feature Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda engaging in a battle that creates a rift in reality, which will lead to Wanda and Agatha entering the Nexus of All Realities previously teased in WandaVision Episode 7's commercial.

The theory goes even further, suggesting the finale’s Nexus sequence will feature footage from the upcoming Loki series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If…, and even possibly Thor: Love and Thunder. The Redditor also argues that Wanda’s kids, Billy and Tommy, may get sucked into the multiverse as a result of their magical origins, which could be what leads to Wanda searching the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.

WandaVision: A Multiverse of Madness

The Nexus of All Realities and Nexus Beings were both teased in the WandaVision Episode 7 commercial, which is also the only commercial in the show that doesn’t directly tie into a past event from Wanda’s life or something she’s currently doing (“Yo-Magic!”). That has led fans to assume the commercial is foreshadowing something still to come in WandaVision.

And the main theory regarding the Nexus commercial is that it is, in some way, setting up a moment in WandaVision in which Wanda messes with the fabric of the multiverse. That’d make the most sense, at least, since the Nexus of All Realities is essentially a gateway/access point to any and every possible reality in the comics. Meanwhile, Nexus Beings are individuals across the multiverse powerful enough to alter it (Wanda is one of those individuals).

In other words, it’s certainly not a leap to assume that WandaVision’s Nexus commercial is confirmation of some big multiverse storylines still to come in the Disney+ series. By that same logic, it wouldn’t be surprising if the WandaVision finale did actually show the Nexus of All Realities in some way.

The Inverse Analysis — We know that WandaVision is setting up the events (whatever they may be) of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Wanda in that film. That means the character does have some multiverse adventures in her future, and the Nexus commercial does suggest that they could begin in WandaVision.

So it’s entirely possible the WandaVision finale could see Wanda entering the Nexus. It’s not a certainty by any means, as nothing ever is with Marvel, but it is possible. And frankly, it’s about time that Marvel starts seriously dealing with the multiverse — they’ve been teasing it long enough.