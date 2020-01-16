'Smash Ultimate' Fighter Pass 2 release dates, possible fighters, and leaks to know

Nintendo announced a new Fighters Pass 2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during a January Nintendo Direct presentation confirming Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as the final member of the first Fighters Pass. Still to come after this additional anime-inspired sword-wielder are a confirmed six more characters that will join Byleth in future DLC packs as part of Fighters Pass 2.

But who might be included? When will they enter the fray? Will we ever see justice for Waluigi? Here's all that and more

The first Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass — which did not include Piranha Plant, by the way — consisted of four individual Challenge Packs released throughout 2019 with the fifth being released in late January 2020. Those fighters include Joker from Persona 5, The Hero from Dragon Quest, Banjo & Kazooie from their self-titled game, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Altogether, these contenders put the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster at a staggering 81 characters.

At what point will Nintendo have to add folders or something similar to clean up the character selection screen? We're not sure, but we have a good idea of what will be represented in the Fighters Pass 2 to get us to a total of 87 by the time 2022 arrives.

What’s included in each Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Pack?

Historically, each installment in a Fighters Pass is called a “Challenger Pack,” and while obviously the new playable character is the primary draw for each piece of DLC, there's more included in each of them. There's at least one new stage and, historically, anywhere between 8 and 50 new music tracks.

Masahiro Sakurai confirmed in the initial announcement that the Fighters Pass 2 pack would also include the Ancient Soldier costume for Mii Swordfighter as seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The technical label for it is "Ancient Helm + Gear," which essentially means you can wear one or the other or even both at the same time.

When is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 release date?

Game Director Masahiro Sakurai announced during the January 2020 Nintendo Direct that the Fighters Pass 2 would be released January 28 on the same day as Byleth, which obviously means that it is currently available following the version 7.0.0 update.

Sakurai also confirmed that all six of the packs were already in development, or more specifically that all six of the characters had already been decided and that they'd all be released by December 31, 2021.

Who are these new challengers? Nintendo

When will each new Challenger Pack be released for the Fighters Pass 2?

Previous DLC characters in 2019 were released January 29, April 17, July 30, September 4, November 6, and then on January 28, 2020. At this point, Nintendo’s pace seems to indicate a new character about every two months or a bit longer

However, because Sakurai also confirmed that the Fighters Pass 2 wouldn’t end until December 31, 2021, we can infer that these six new characters will be spaced out over the course of 23 months with about three characters per calendar year. Therefore, we’re probably looking at a new character every 3-4 months rather than 2-3.

More plainly, if we were to speculate, it seems like a new character could be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in April/May, July/August, and November/December 2020 followed by a similar schedule in 2021.

Please add Sirfetch'd to the game. Nintendo

What new characters will be added in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2?

“The new additions have already been decided,” Sakurai confirmed during the January 16 Nintendo Direct. “Even if I receive many requests regarding potential candidates on Twitter, I’m afraid it would be very hard to consider them.”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released in July 2019, and Nintendo only added Byleth character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate about six months later. If that’s the standard for Nintendo characters in new games, then the first Fighters Pass 2 DLC Challenger could very well be a character from Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. That pair of games was released in mid-November 2019 which could mean a new character in May 2020.

My personal hope is for Sirfetch’d, but the Pokémon Champion Leon and his Charizard would also be an interesting choice, assuming Nintendo goes with a Pokémon character.

Something connected to Animal Crossing: New Horizons (scheduled for release on March 20) could make sense for a September 2020 Fighter Pack.

Other various leaks or wish lists flag characters like Travis Touchdown, Geno, Waluigi, or even someone from the Resident Evil franchise, among others. Based on some details revealed by DOOM Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton, there's zero chance that the Doom Guy will be one of the characters included in the Fighter Pass 2. Maybe in Fighter Pass 3?

Nintendo usually confirms the next fighter anywhere between two weeks and two months before the actual DLC release dates, so there is still plenty of time before we know any of the characters or details in the Fighter Pass 2 for certain.