'Smash Ultimate' Fighter Pass 2 won't include this long-rumored character

Byleth of Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be the final character to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the game's first Fighters Pass, and fans are already speculating about who could be next. Nintendo confirmed there will be a second DLC that will add six more fighters. Wishlists and alleged leaks have included everyone from Waluigi to Travis Touchdown from the No More Heroes series. Sadly, all of them seem less legit by the day.

Nintendo’s most recent reveal bucked most viral predictions ahead of the January Direct. Barring any significant leaks, it seems gamers will need to wait for official word to know for sure. But we do know that one of the most requested characters didn’t make the cut.

Sorry DOOM fans. Doomguy, AKA Doom Slayer, or just that dude from DOOM won’t be playable in this version of Smash Bros., confirmed DOOM Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton.

“We’ve never been approached and said, ‘Hey, can Doomguy be in Smash Bros.?’ But we’re open-minded if they wanna ask,” he told Metro. “[Bethesda and id Software] had [talked to Nintendo]... I don’t even know who talked to who, but we’ve bantered with them. We have a great relationship with them through bringing Doom (2016) to Switch. But it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ But it’s never gone anywhere serious, so we’ll see.”

It's looking bleak, DOOM fans. Inverse

Rumors about the DOOM protagonist coming to Smash Ultimate date back to December 2018, but those discussions might have all been wishful thinking. Even though there was a glimmer of hope that Doomguy could still make it at the end of Startton’s quote, a recent statement by Smash Ultimate Masahiro Sakurai says otherwise.

During Byleth’s announcement Sakurai explicitly said that the Fighter Pass 2 line up was already written in stone.

“The new additions have already been decided,” he explained. “Even if I receive many requests regarding potential candidates on Twitter, I’m afraid it would be very hard to consider them, but I still hope you’ll look forward to it.”

Stratton said that nothing serious came out of Bethesda and id’s discussion with Nintendo, which means Doomguy has most likely missed the train for Fighter Pass 2. But that doesn’t completely rule him out for future installments, but don’t expect to be blasting Mario and Link with DOOM’s iconic shotgun anytime soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2 will be available for purchase January 28, 2020 and is set to launch throughout 2020 and 2021.