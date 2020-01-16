'Smash Ultimate' Fighters Pass 2 release dates, possible fighters, and leaks

Nintendo announced a new Fighters Pass 2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during a Nintendo Direct presentation that confirmed Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as the next DLC fighter and the last member of its Fighters Pass 1. After adding yet another anime-inspired sword-wielder to the roster, a confirmed six more characters will join them in future DLC packs as part of Fighters Pass 2.

The first Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass — which did not include Piranha Plant — consisted of a total of four Challenge Packs released throughout 2019 and one more due out later this month. Those fighters are Joker from Persona 5, The Hero from Dragon Quest, Banjo & Kazooie from their self-titled game, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, and now Byleth. That means once these six new characters are released, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster will reach a staggering 81 characters.

At some point, Nintendo’s gonna have to add folders or something to clean up the character selection screen?

When will each of these characters be released and who might join the fray? Here’s what we do know about the Fighters Pass 2.

What’s included in each Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Pack?

Historically, each installment in the Fighters Pass is called a “Challenger Pack,” and in addition to the new character and a new stage, there are anywhere between 8 and 50 new music tracks.

Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the Fighters Pass 2 pack would also include the Ancient Soldier costume for Mii Swordfighter as seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

When is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 release date?

Masahiro Sakurai announced during the January 16 Nintendo Direct that the Fighters Pass 2 will be available for pre-purchase January 28, 2020 — the same date that Byleth is released. Game Director Masahiro Sakurai also confirmed that all six of the packs were already in development (or at least, the characters are decided) and would all be released by December 31, 2021.

When will each new Challenger Pack be released for the Fighters Pass 2?

Previous DLC characters in 2019 were released January 29, April 17, July 30, September 4, November 6, and then on January 28. At this point, Nintendo’s pace seems to indicate a new character every two months or so.

However, because it was also noted that the Fighters Pass 2 wouldn’t end until December 31, 2021 that probably means these six new characters will be spaced out over the course of 23 months — or three characters per calendar year. So we’re probably looking at a new character every 3-4 months rather than 2-3.

In terms of pure speculation, that could mean a new character in April, July, and December 2020 followed by May, August, and December 2021 — or something similar to that.

What new characters will be added in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2?

“The new additions have already been decided,” Masahiro Sakurai confirmed during the January 16 Nintendo Direct. “Even if I receive many requests regarding potential candidates on Twitter, I’m afraid it would be very hard to consider them.”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released in July 2019, and Nintendo only just now added a character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate about six months later. If that’s the standard, then the first Fighters Pass 2 DLC Challenger could very well be a character from Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. My personal hope is for Sirfetch’d, but the Pokémon Champion Leon and his Charizard would also be an interesting choice.

Assuming Nintendo sticks to the company's bigger releases, something connected to Animal Crossing: New Horizons (scheduled for release March 20) could make sense for September 2020 or so, but Nintendo usually confirms the next fighter anywhere between two weeks and two months before the actual DLC release dates.

Other various leaks or wish lists flag characters like Travis Touchdown, Geno, Waluigi, or even a Resident Evil character, among others. There’s no telling what characters might show up, but Nintendo usually confirms the next fighter anywhere between two weeks and two months before the actual release dates.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2 will be available for purchase January 28, 2020.