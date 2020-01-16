It’s been a long time coming, but Nintendo finally announced the fifth DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of its Fighters Pass… and it’s Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses! The news was announced during a Smash Bros. Ultimate-focused Nintendo Direct video released at 9 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, January 16.

Byleth is the main playable character of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for the Nintendo Switch. In that game, the character can be a man or woman, and you’ll have the same option in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This new addition to the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster wields all the hero relics from the noble houses in Fire Emblem: Three Houses’s prep school setting (it’s sort of like Hogwarts meets Nintendo). In the original game, this includes a bow, spear, broadsword, and one-handed sword.

Byleth will be available on January 28 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you don’t have the Fighter Pass you can buy this character for $5.99.

Byleth in 'Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo

Previous DLC (downloadable content) additions to the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster include Joker (Persona 5), Hero (Dragon Age), Banjo & Kazooie (Banjo-Kazooie), and Terry (Fatal Fury). This latest reveal wraps up the original Fighter Pass that players were able to buy in bulk for $24.99. However, Nintendo previously hinted that this won’t be the end, revealing that more new characters are coming beyond this one with the inevitable Fighter Pass 2.

Predicting each next Smash Bros. Ultimate has proven to be a fool’s errand, as Nintendo defies typical “corporate synergy” by adding seemingly random characters that Smash Bros. series director Masahiro Sakurai likes, rather than use the platform to promote other upcoming video games like Pokemon Sword and Shield or the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing. Diehard Smash players have even taken to analyzing Sakurai’s tweets, which seem to hint at Ultimate DLC fighters like Ryu Hayabusa (from Ninja Gaiden/Dead or Alive), KOS-MOS (from Xenosaga), and Arle (from Puyo Puyo) — but only if you’ve got your tinfoil hat on real tight. (Also, Inverse’s own Eric Francisco really wanted it to be Travis Touchdown.)

Thankfully, Nintendo has finally put us out of our misery by revealing the fifth DLC in its Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass. For now, fans can sit back and wait for the new fighter’s release, but we have a feeling Fighter Pass 2 could be right around the corner.