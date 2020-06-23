What to know about Pokémon: Crown Tundra, the next Sword and Shield DLC

Pokémon Sword and Shield will gain even more new monsters for its stunted Pokédex via ongoing DLC. The first, Isle of Armor, brought more than 100 Pokémon back from Poké-purgatory, and the next DLC, The Crown Tundra, will do the same in an all-new setting. Crown Tundra will also expand the main game's story in some interesting ways.

Here's everything we know so far about The Crown Tundra.

When is the Pokémon: The Crown Tundra release date?

The Crown Tundra will be released for Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass owners in fall 2020 . According to Nintendo's website, this window ends on November 30, 2020. The Nintendo eShop more specifically lists " 11/2020 ," so we can probably assume it'll be released sometime in November. Given that Isle of Armor released on June 17, 2020 and its window ended on June 30, 2020, players should expect a mid-November release. Perhaps on November 15 to celebrate Sword and Shield's anniversary?

Another possibility: A supposed 4chan leak shared to Twitter on June 20 makes the claim that The Crown Tundra will be released on September 9, 2020 . If accurate, this news should be confirmed during the June 24 presentation, but it doesn't seem very likely at all based on everything else we know.

Is there a Pokémon: The Crown Tundra trailer?

Yes! Watch it below.

In the trailer, we see the new legendary, Calyrex, which is a Grass/Psychic-type Pokémon, and icy plains to explore. The exploring bug doesn't seem to stop at ice locales, the trailer also shows lush landscapes with light snowfall, exemplifying the level diversity in The Crown Tundra. This all falls in line with DLC's overall theme of "exploration." We also see four players synced up and running towards a light. Sword and Shield's base game allows you to interact with ghosts in the overworld of other players to earn items. Crown Tundra is expected to allow players to explore Pokémon Dens; Perhaps this is our first look at that in action.

We can also see new and old Legendary Pokémon throughout the trailer, indicating this will be the DLC for you if your living dex is lacking almost any mascot.

The trailer ends with a glimpse at the Galar Star Tournament, a new mode where you can team up with your favorite allies from Sword and Shield for the most fan-fictiony battles imaginable.

This alleged leaked image lists 119 Pokémon that might return to 'Sword and Shield.' Twitter: @abcboy101

Every leaked Pokémon returning in The Crown Tundra DLC

In the update that added Isle of Armor content, developer Game Freak also threw in some data for The Crown Tundra, which was them discovered by data-miners. One Twitter user discovered 119 new and returning Pokémon for The Crown Tundra DLC.

Regular Pokémon Additions

Nidoran (F)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran (M)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Swablu

Altaria

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Relicanth

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Cryogonal

Amaura

Aurorus

Legendary Pokémon Additions

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latios

Latias

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Azelf

Mesprit

Uxie

Heatran

Cresselia

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Regieleki*

Regidrago*

Calyrex*

Galarian Moltres*

Galarian Articuno*

Glarian Zapdos*

*Denotes a new Pokémon

Almost every legendary imaginable is being added back into the game. Although there are a few notable holdouts like Manaphy, Shaymin, and Darkrai. Perhaps those can be added in hypothetical future DLCs or as event Pokémon.

How Isle of Armor's story sets up The Crown Tundra

Late in the Isle of Armor DLC, you encounter your rival from the main story Hop. He's come to the island as Sonia's lab assistant to do some research. Hop offhandedly mentions that Sonia herself is currently exploring an icy tundra somewhere. We can only assume this is the Crown Tundra, and that Sonia will play a major role in the next DLC. This could pave the way for Isle of Armor characters to appear in Crown Tundra as well, providing a throughline between these two plots.

How much will The Crown Tundra DLC cost?

The Crown Tundra can only be purchased as part of the $29.99 Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which includes the Isle of Armor as well. If you only want to play Crown Tundra, you'll need to buy the full pass either way. There currently isn't a way to purchase either individually.