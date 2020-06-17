Isle of Armor added 100+ Pokémon to Sword and Shield. Here’s the full list.

The first part of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s two-phase expansion pack — The Isle of Armor — was released Wednesday. Anyone who purchased the $29.99 DLC bundle from the Nintendo Switch eShop will gain access to an all-new campaign, never-before-seen Pokémon, and a major expansion of the Pokédex that veteran players have been begging for since the release of Sword and Shield in November 2019.

A roster of 100 Pokémon from past generations will be arriving in the Galar Region as part of the Isle of Armor expansion. These will include classic pocket monsters from Gen 1 to more recent fan-favorites from Gen 7, plus five newcomers and a handful of new Gigantamax forms.

This is a step in the right direction towards appeasing fans who were dismayed that Game Freak and The Pokémon Company had cut the number of usable Pokémon from previous games in Sword and Shield. This controversial announcement was nicknamed “Dexit” by fans and caused an uproar from long-time Pokémon players who chose not to buy Sword and Shield because many of their favorite pocket monsters weren’t included in the new installments.

In response to the outrage, Game Director Junichi Masuda stated that his team reduced the number of Pokémon to deliver on “high-quality animations” in Sword and Shield. However, many fans were less than impressed by the game’s quality once it shipped. Wednesday's announcement feels like one way the franchise can win back players, but buying the base game plus the expansions will cost gamers around $90 total.

Pokémon mega-fan Joe Merrick, who is the founder of the franchise’s biggest fan hub, Serebii.net compiled a list of all of the critters returning to Sword and Shield hours after the Isle of Armor was shipped to Switch consoles worldwide.

Here’s a complete list of all of the new and returning Pokémon trainers will be able to catch if they picked up the DLC bundle:

Kubfu will be an important part of players' adventure in the Isle of Armor. The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

New Pokémon

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowbro

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

New Gigantamax Pokémon

Venusaur

Blastoise

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Urshifu

Scyther will be added to 'Sword and Shield.' The Pokémon Company

Generation 1

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Tentacool

Tenacruel

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Pinsir

Tauros

Porygon

Generation 2

Igglybuff

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Dunsparce

Scizor

Heracross

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Miltank

Blissey

Skarmory is another iconic pocket monster that will make its comeback in the Isle of Armor. The Pokémon Company

Generation 3

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Azurill

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Generation 4

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Buneary

Lopunny

Happiny

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Porygon-Z

Generation 5

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Volcarona

Volcarona is back too! The Pokémon Company

Generation 6

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Dedenne

Klefki

Generation 7

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Fomantis

Lurantis

Comfey

Sandygast

Palossand

Magearna