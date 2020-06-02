This month Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive the first of a two-part expansion pass that will add a new island to explore off the coast of the Galar region, a roster of new Pokémon, and much more. And early Tuesday morning, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company finally confirmed a release date for the first installment beyond the vague "June 2020" window.

The Pokémon Company revealed that the Isle of Armor DLC pack will be released on June 17 in a video announcement on Tuesday. This major game update is available for pre-order now in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Purchasing it now will ensure you're able to set off on the new adventures the Isle of Armor hold in the coming weeks and will give you access to the second DLC pack, Crown Tundra , when it’s released in the fall.

Besides the release date, Pokémon Company also teased a handful of the details regarding the new Pokémon coming to Sword and Shield as part of the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra DLC bundle. Here are all of the new Pokémon to expect out of both expansions, expect to hear more about Crown Tundra once Isle of Armor is released.

New Pokémon coming with Isle of Armor

Previously, the Pokémon Company announced that the Isle of Armor expansion will add Gigantamax forms of all three Galar region starters (Cinderace, Rillaboom, and Inteleon) as well as a new Legendary Pokemon called Kubfu that can evolve into two forms of Ulaos. The expansion will also include regional-exclusive Pokémon, like Galarian Slowpoke, that can only be found in the Isle of Armor.

Here are all the new details revealed on Tuesday:

Galarian Slowbro is the evolved form of Galarian Slowpoke and is a Poison/Psychic-type. It will be the only Pokémon in the game that can learn Side Arm Smash, which will Poison its opponent and deal Physical or Special Damage depending on which will do more damage.

Players got a better look at the Gigantamax for Blastoise and Venusaur , the Water and Grass starters from Generation I. Gigantamax Blastoise will have more water cannons around its shell like a battleship and will be able to fire a devastating jettison of water at its foes. While Gigantamax Venusaur’s pink flower will bloom large enough to cover most of its body and it will be capable of a powerful vine whip attack.

New Pokémon coming with Crown Tundra

Crown Tundra will introduce another batch of legendaries, including Calyrex, a Psychic/Grass-type that was revealed back in January. Now, the Pokémon has revealed the types and the unique attacks of five more rare creatures that will be made available in the second part of the expansion.

Galarian Articuno is a Psychic/Flying-type who will have the new move Freezing Glare which has a chance to Freeze the opposing Pokémon.

Galarian Zapdos is a Fighting/Flying-type that knows the attack Thunderous Kick, which does damage and lowers the Defense of the Pokémon it hits with the move.

Galarian Moltres is a Dark/Flying-type that knows Fiery Wrath, an attack that deals devastating damage and can cause the opponent to flinch.

Regieleci is an Electric-type with the new move Thunder Cage, which deals damage and traps the enemy in an electrified cage for four to five turns.

Regidrago is a Dragon-type that knows the attack Dragon Energy, which deals more damage the higher the enemies HP is.