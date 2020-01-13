Nintendo’s first Pokémon Direct of 2020 revealed that Sword and Shield players will get to explore the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra in an upcoming expansion, which also includes new legendary Pokémon to hunt.

Game Freak announced a total of eight new legendaries. Five are series newcomers, but three are regional variants of the bird trio (Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos) from Generation 1.

Here’s everything we know about the new legendary Pokémon coming to Sword and Shield.

Galarian Moltres

Galarian Moltres will most likely be a Dark-type based on its menacing new look. It looks a lot like avian form of Houndoom surrounded in pink flames.

Moltres’ original form was a Fire-Flying type, and it seems like its Galarian variant will retain at least one of those types. Don’t be surprised if it turns out to be either Fire-Dark or Dark-Flying, like Yveltal the legendary from Generation 6.

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Articuno seems like it has abandonded its original Ice-type and switched to either a Psychic or Ghost-type based on its color scheme.

It shoots a beam of white energy from its eyes in the Pokémon Direct trailer, instead of a spooky Ghost-type move like Shadow Ball. But its colors are also near-identical to Sensu Style Oricorio from Gen 7, which is a Ghost-Flying type.

Expect Galarian Articuno to be either a Psychic-Flying or Ghost-Flying type.

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Zapdos got the biggest makeover of the three legendary birds. It seems to have lost its ability to fly and turned into vicious ostrich or emu. Its entirely new look might suggest that Galarian Zapdos might greatly differ from its original Electric-Flying type.

It might end up being a Ground, Fighting or both types. There has never been a Ground-Fighting type in Pokémon history, making a legendary the first one might be exactly what The Pokémon Company has planned.

Two new Regi-types

Two new legendary titans will be added to Sword and Shield in the Crown Tundra portion of the DLC pack, releasing in the fall. They’ll join Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regigigas.

Regishock is that you? The Pokemon Company / Nintendo / Game Freak

Nintendo has yet to even announce what their names will be but one will clearly be an Electric type (maybe Regishock). The other has an extremely similar color scheme to Zoroark, which heavily hints that it’ll be a Dark-type (maybe Regidark).

Regidark? The Pokemon / Nintendo / Game Freak

Calyrex

Calyrex is one of the new legendaries we know most about. The Pokemon Company published a brief bio page for the sage-like creature that will play a big role in the Crown Tundra.

The Pokemon Company / Nintendo / Game Freak

“This Pokémon ruled all of Galar in ancient times. Though it appears delicate and slight, its every move is filled with grace and dignity,” it reads. “It also has extremely high intelligence, and it’s said to see every past, present, and future event.”

It’s a Psychic-Grass Type and will come with the Unnerve ability, which doesn’t allow enemy Pokémon to eat berries in battle.

Kubfu and Urshifu

The Pokemon Company / Nintendo / Game Freak

Kubfu will likely be one of the legendary Pokémon players encounter early in their Isle of Armor adventures. The Fighting-type is said to travel alongside explorers as it trains to become stronger, which will likely happen to gamers as they set off to explore the island off the coast of the Galar region.

It’ll come with the Inner Focus ability that keeps Kubfu from being affected by the Intimidate ability, which lowers its Attack stats at the start of a battle.

Urshifu can take on two styles: Single-Strike Style (Fighting-Dark Type) or Rapid-Strike Style (Fighting-Water type). The Pokemon Company / Nintendo / Game Freak

When Kubfu becomes strong enough it will evolve into Urshifu, which can take one of two forms (Single-Strike or Rapid-Strike Styles). The Pokémon Company stated that Kubfu will evolve depending on the choices players make when they’re playing through the Isle of Armor.

Single-Strike Style is a Fighting-Dark type, while Rapid-Strike Style is a Fighting-Water type. Both legendary bears will know the unique ability Unseen Fist, which still has not been defined.

The Pokémon: Sword and Shield expansion pass is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $30.