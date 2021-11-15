After months of anticipation, Sony has revealed the release date for the 2nd Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Here's what you need to know.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 release date revealed

Sony will release the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer at a special fan event on Tuesday, November 16. The event starts at 5 p.m. Pacific time in California, with doors opening at 4. According to an official poster making the rounds online, seating is not guaranteed even with a ticket and it’s on a first-come basis. So if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket, show up early!

Will the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 be released online?

Good question. We don’t know for sure, but Sony is really playing up the theatrical debut for this one. However, it seems likely the new trailer will hit YouTube and Twitter shortly after it screens at the event. After all, as soon as fans see the trailer, they’re going to post all the new info online anyway, so Sony and Marvel gain nothing from making the rest of us wait any longer.

It’s happening... Sony

How to get a ticket to the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 release event

Multiple websites are giving away tickets to the event right now. That includes Collider, ComicBook.com, and ScreenRant, so head to those links to try to get one for yourself. Unfortunately, we don’t have any tickets ourselves, but if we did, we’d give one to you.

What to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2

Warning! Possible spoilers below.

Nothing has been officially revealed, but we do have a few hunches. The Spider-Man: No Way Home official poster offered our first glimpse at the Green Goblin while also heavily teasing Electro and Sandman, so it seems likely all three will show up in the second trailer alongside Doc Ock.

Meanwhile, leaked screenshots from No Way Home claim to show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their Spider-Man roles. A separate image shows Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (aka, Daredevil), who is rumored to be joining the film as Peter’s lawyer. This would also be the first time Marvel has officially recognized those Netflix shows as part of its cinematic universe in a very long time.

Finally, a third leak suggests that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 won’t actually show Maguire or Garfield, but it will end on two shadowy figures entering the scene, which would be a clear hint that the rumors of a Spider-verse plotline are true.

No matter what, you can expect something incredible from the new trailer. Stay tuned!