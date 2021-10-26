Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak reveals a promising update

Marvel fans are eager to see more from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After months of waiting, comic book readers got their first look at the highly-anticipated film in late August of this year. However, with the film’s holiday release date fast approaching, speculation is mounting about when Marvel and Sony will ramp up their No Way Home marketing efforts.

Fans are most curious to know when the second official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released online. Fortunately, a new report suggests that Sony and Marvel may be very close to unveiling a new look at the ambitious superhero crossover film.

A Second Look — The South Korean film rating board appears to have officially rated and approved a second trailer for No Way Home, the @Spider_Leaks Twitter account noted this week. Unsurprisingly, many Marvel fans are taking that as confirmation that the film’s next teaser is completed and will be released soon.

Whether or not that’s actually the case remains to be seen. After all, even if — as this listing suggests — a second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has already been completed, it’s always possible that Marvel and Sony won’t release it for another few weeks.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios

So Many Villains, So Little Time — It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only piece of evidence we’ve gotten in recent weeks that suggests the release of a new No Way Home trailer may be just around the corner.

Marvel and Sony have also begun ramping up their shared promotion of the film, with outlets like Entertainment Weekly and Empire Magazine unveiling new interviews with several members of No Way Home’s cast and creative team. Usually, those kinds of promotional efforts are followed closely by the release of a new trailer, and there’s no reason to believe that isn’t what’s happening now with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Empire even released a pair of new, special-edition No Way Home-themed covers last week, one of which seems to confirm the long-rumored returns of both Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman (a lightning bolt and a fist made out of sand are both featured on the magazine’s subscriber cover). With that in mind, assuming a second No Way Home trailer truly is on the way, fans should probably prepare themselves for the teaser to officially confirm, at the very least, those two villains’ roles.

Peter’s gonna need all the help he can get in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Verdict — Who knows when Marvel and Sony will release a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But with Eternals set to hit theaters on November 5, it seems safe to say that a new Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser could debut around that release.

Of course, that’s assuming that Marvel and Sony really are planning on releasing a second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’d be logical, but given just how secretive both studios have been about the film, we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up choosing to release as little footage as possible prior to the late December premiere.