Spider-Man 3 trailer release date rumor reveals a disappointing update

When is Marvel going to drop the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The highly anticipated MCU sequel will see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crossing paths with characters from Sony’s previous live-action Spidey films, potentially including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers. Though the film’s Spider-Verse-esque plot is already public knowledge, Marvel and Sony have tried their hardest to keep details about Spider-Man: No Way Home under wraps.

With its December release date only a few months away, however, it’s fair to assume that the two studios will release a trailer sometime in the near future. Unfortunately, it probably won’t arrive as soon as some fans might hope.

The First No Way Home Trailer — Responding to a question on Twitter, Marvel insider Daniel Richtman tweeted that the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home probably won’t be released until the end of June or the first week of July. If Marvel and Sony are planning on the latter date, that suggests the studios are timing the first No Way Home trailer to the July 9 release of Black Widow.

Richtman’s comments come amid growing rumors that a trailer will arrive in the next few weeks. No Way Home’s official Twitter account even winkingly addressed the impatience online last week, without giving any indication of when the trailer will actually be released.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s No Way Home Strategy — While most Hollywood studios have gotten into the habit of starting promotion for their blockbuster titles up to a year ahead of their actual release dates, releasing the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer just a few months before its theatrical debut wouldn’t be all that strange for Marvel. In fact, it’d be in keeping with the studio’s previous promotional schedules.

Back in 2019, the studio unveiled the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home in mid-January — a little less than seven months before that film was released in theaters. Far From Home told a considerably smaller, more contained story than No Way Home is expected to. With the latter title set to feature three different live-action Spider-Man actors crossing over on-screen together for the first time, it’s not that surprising that Sony and Marvel have held off on releasing footage from it up to this point.

Besides, the film’s rumored narrative, exploring the multiverse like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before it, essentially fuels its own hype. Considering how committed (most of) the film’s actors have been about keeping details of the Spider-Verse storyline vague, there’s no telling yet how much Marvel and Sony even plan to reveal about the film in its marketing materials.

Will the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer confirm Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement? Or will it just show footage featuring Holland and the other returning Far From Home actors? Only time will tell.

Mysterio casts an illusion for Spider-Man in Far From Home. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel is set to release four feature films this year with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. All of those films promise to expand and deepen the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their own unique ways, but none of them boast No Way Home’s kind of crossover appeal.

By bringing together players from all three of the previous live-action Spider-Man franchises, Marvel and Sony have an opportunity to create a superhero film the likes of which audiences have never seen before. As a result, the two studios can take a few different approaches to marketing. They can either lay their cards on the table and confirm a Spider-Verse story for No Way Home or maintain the mystery and let fans drum up hype on their own.

We’ll know more once the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer drops, hopefully in the next few weeks.