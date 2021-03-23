Spider-Man 3 leaks confirm 2 epic Marvel crossovers

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to feature some very familiar faces. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel won’t just include returning cast members from the most recent live-action Spider-Man films, like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, but also actors from other MCU franchises and Sony’s previous Spider-Man films. A recent batch of leaks from the No Way Home production continues to tease the involvement of 2 notable superhero actors as well.

The Leaks — The Spider-Man: No Way Home news Twitter account recently tweeted a report (via Atlanta Filming) that says the production is currently filming on an “interior stage” built to be a replica of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. If true, this only serves as further confirmation that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is appearing in the film.

It is worth noting, though, that while Spider-Man: No Way Home is reportedly filming on a Sanctum Sanctorum set, Cumberbatch himself is in London right now in the midst of production on next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So it’s interesting to think about what scenes are being filmed in the Sanctum right now if Cumberbatch is not present.

The other notable bit of Spider-Man news comes to us courtesy of a now-deleted Instagram post from William Spencer, who served as Andrew Garfield’s stunt double on The Amazing Spider-Man films. In the post, Spencer mentions hanging out with Greg Townley, Tom Holland’s stuntman for No Way Home. Many have, understandably, taken Spencer’s post as confirmation that Garfield himself will be reprising his role as Peter Parker in the film.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel Studios

Powerful Friends — It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that scenes are being shot for Spider-Man: No Way Home inside the Sanctum Sanctorum. It’s been known for many months now that Doctor Strange will have a role in the Spider-Man sequel, and some of the first photos from No Way Home even seemed to feature Holland’s Parker, Zendaya’s MJ, and Batalon’s Ned standing inside the Sanctum.

What is interesting is why some scenes are being shot inside a Sanctum set without Cumberbatch, although, it’s possible the scenes in question involve characters other than Strange hanging out in the Sanctum or are meant to capture the perspective of another character inside the Sanctum.

However, it is also worth noting that Cumberbatch was asked recently if he was done filming his scenes for No Way Home, and said, “Yes and no,” so it’s also possible they’re preparing to shoot some additional scenes with Strange for the film. Whether or not those additional scenes could require Cumberbatch to actually be on set is another matter entirely.

As for the apparent confirmation of Andrew Garfield’s involvement in No Way Home by his Amazing Spider-Man stunt double, it feels like the latest addition to what is a growing pile of reasons to believe he has a role in the film. Marvel is doing their best to combat those rumors, but to what end? At this point, it’ll be more surprising if Garfield and Maguire aren’t in the film than if they are.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Sony Pictures

The Inverse Analysis — It’s generally considered common knowledge that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in supporting roles. That’s not even getting into the handful of other characters and actors from the previous Maguire and Garfield-led Spider-Man films that are said to be popping up in No Way Home either. While Tom Holland and Marvel may want us to believe that he’s the only Spider-Man in No Way Home, it seems like that’s not actually the case.

How Spider-Man: No Way Home will incorporate the multiverse and Cumberbatch’s Strange into its story is still a mystery. It’s possible the film’s Spiderverse storyline will help set up the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No matter what No Way Home’s explanation for its multiple Spider-Men ends up being, it’s clear right now that the film itself is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most ambitious standalone superhero films ever made. That’s saying a lot given Marvel’s existing track record.