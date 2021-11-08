Marvel fans have had to wait a long time to see more footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highly-anticipated superhero flick swings into theaters this December, but despite its forthcoming debut, Marvel and Sony have released surprisingly little from the film.

That’s likely due to the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be one of the biggest and most ambitious superhero films ever made — one that brings together characters and actors from all of Sony’s past live-action Spider-Man movies. As a result, anticipation for No Way Home has been particularly high, which has made the wait for a second trailer feel especially long.

Fortunately, new signs suggest that the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer may, indeed, be on its way. We may even have an idea of what to expect from it.

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer 2: Multiverse unleashed

A little over a month ahead of the film’s debut, Marvel and Sony have unveiled a brand new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his Iron Spider suit, the poster shows the character surrounded on all sides from the film’s various, multiversal villains.

Alfred Molina reprises his role as one of the superhero genre’s all-time best villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

That includes Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, whose metal arms are featured prominently in the poster, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, who can be seen flying on his glider in the background of the image. The poster’s inclusion of both lightning bolts and clouds of sand behind Holland’s Spider-Man alludes to Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Jamie Foxx’s Electro also having roles in the film.

In other words, the poster seems to confirm that at least four of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s rumored villains will appear in the film. According to recent leaks, the second trailer for No Way Home may end up confirming the appearances of some of the film’s other, long-rumored characters as well.

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer 2: Careful What You Wish For

Outside of a handful of stills, the film’s poster is the first official Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional material that Marvel and Sony have released since its trailer’s debut in August. The poster’s release suggests the two studios may finally start ramping up their promotion of the film this week, which could also mean a new No Way Home trailer sometime in the very near future.

Surrounded on all sides. Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

That wouldn’t be a huge surprise given both the film’s fast-approaching release date and the growing number of leaks circulating online that claim to reveal the contents of the second No Way Home trailer. A recent 4chan post, for instance, claims that the film’s next trailer is over three minutes long and will further flesh out the film’s plot and the roles that (some of) its crossover characters play in it.

In specific, the leak claims the trailer will explicitly show Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Rhys Ifans’ The Lizard from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, who has long been rumored to have a role in No Way Home. The trailer will also, apparently, continue to tease a conflict between Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange — one that may stem from a disagreement over how to deal with the sudden appearances of the film’s various villains in their universe.

Most importantly, the post claims that the trailer will end with one character telling Holland’s Peter Parker he’s going to need help followed by a shot of two shadows walking into Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. That is to say that, the trailer may very well hint at Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s roles in the film, but not go so far as to confirm their long-rumored involvement.

“So Peter, to what do I owe the pleasure?” Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

The Inverse Verdict — At this point, it seems a bit foolhardy to predict what Marvel and Sony are planning on doing when it comes to their marketing strategy for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two studios have gone out of their way so far to release as little as possible from the film ahead of its December debut, and it seems likely that they’ll stick to that strategy in the coming weeks.

That said, the release of the film’s official poster is a good sign a new trailer may be coming soon. Marvel and Sony’s willingness to confirm the roles of several of the film’s rumored villains also suggests that a second No Way Home trailer could focus heavily on its multiple antagonists and less on some of its other rumored characters.

Either way, Marvel fans may not have to wait much longer to finally see some new footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home.