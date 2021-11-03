Spider-Man 3 leaks confirm its biggest crossover characters

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December, but the speculation surrounding it has only grown in recent weeks. Indeed, with Marvel and Sony refusing to acknowledge many of the leaks and long-running rumors about the film, fans have been left to theorize freely.

At the center of many ongoing Spider-Man: No Way Home conversations are, of course, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It has long been rumored that the two former Spider-Man actors have roles in No Way Home, but everyone involved in the film has gone out of their way to either totally avoid the topic of Garfield and Maguire’s alleged involvement, or outright say they aren’t involved.

Unfortunately for Marvel and Sony, several new Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks just gave fans even more reasons to believe they will show up.

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. Sony Pictures

The Leaks — Allegedly official concept art and behind-the-scenes set photos have surfaced amid new No Way Home leaks (via the @SpiderMan_News_ Twitter). Two images, if legitimate, reveal the new suit that Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn will be donning in No Way Home.

The updated suit appears to be a slight remix of the Green Goblin costume from 2002’s Spider-Man — one that is damaged but also more high-tech than it was in that film, with several gold embellishments scattered throughout. In both images (one a piece of concept art, the other a behind-the-scenes image in which a body double can be seen wearing it), the suit also features a new satchel, which Dafoe’s Goblin may very well use to carry his Pumpkin Bombs in No Way Home.

Additionally, the thread features supposedly official concept art of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man created for the film, as well as a behind-the-scenes image of Maguire, Tom Holland, and Garfield’s Spider-Man suits all hanging up side-by-side.

The World’s Worst-Kept Secret — At this point, Marvel and Sony have all but confirmed that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film’s first trailer had one of his Pumpkin Bombs rolling into frame — an image accompanied by the sound of Dafoe’s iconic laugh. No official footage of Dafoe’s Green Goblin in No Way Home has been released, which means these leaks may be our first look at his updated costume.

Meanwhile, in terms of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Marvel and Sony haven’t shown any footage of the actors reprising their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, nor have the two studios even hinted that they’ll be appearing. As a result, their involvement remains a rumor — even if the general consensus amongst both fans and industry insiders seems to be that No Way Home will, indeed, see both actors playing Peter Parker again.

Assuming that actually is the case, these images are the latest additions to an embarrassingly large pile of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks that have hit the internet this past year.

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Sony Pictures

The Inverse Analysis — With a little more than a month to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, Marvel fans are becoming seriously frustrated with Marvel and Sony’s minuscule promotion of it. Only one trailer for the film has been released; considering how close its theatrical debut is, many are confused about why the two studios are holding off.

The reason for the second trailer’s delay could conceivably be that Marvel and Sony are still trying to decide whether they want to confirm that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in No Way Home. But thanks to these leaks, it doesn’t really matter what the studios do one way or the other.

Either Garfield and Maguire aren’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home (in which case Marvel fans are in for a big surprise when they see it next month), or their involvement in it will be remembered as the worst-kept secret in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this point, we can’t really imagine it going any other way.